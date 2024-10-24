Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

19-year-old Sequim native to sing national anthem at the World Series … again!

Oct 24, 2024, 7:04 AM

sequim national anthem...

Boys & Girls Clubs Youth Performer Pearle Peterson of Sequim sings the national anthem prior to Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers on Oct. 28 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Mary DeCicco, Getty Images)

(Photo: Mary DeCicco, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A performance of the national anthem at this year’s World Series will be sung by a Sequim native, and it will be her second time doing so in two years.

Pearle Peterson, a student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, previously sang at last year’s World Series where the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks. But with a performance so good, the league made sure she was invited back to perform once more.

More on baseball in WA: Washington wins, advances to Little League Baseball World Series

“Getting the news the first time was shocking,” Peterson told The Sequim Gazette. “Nothing can prepare you for hearing it twice.”

She will represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the second consecutive year while singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for Game 2 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will be played Saturday, Oct. 26 in Los Angeles at 5:08 p.m. She sang before the opening pitch of Game 2 in last year’s World Series as well.

When she sang the national anthem last year, Peterson became the first young person from the Boys & Girls Club to achieve such an honor in the organization’s history. This is her 12th year with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

She’s a national youth talent performer with the Boys & Girls Club of America, and travels the country regularly performing in major cities.

“For years, coming from an eight-stoplight town,” Peterson told KING 5. “I always felt that my dreams are just too big for the barriers.”

Peterson landed this opportunity after performing a song at a Boys and Girls Club event in New York just weeks before the World Series was set to start, according to KING 5. When she finished performing, she had no idea the vice president of Major League Baseball was sitting in the audience, enamored with her singing.

More on the Seattle Mariners: Seattle Sports’ Mariners roundtable looks at ’24, ahead to offseason

“We’re not just super proud of her; we tell kids they can be the next Pearle,” Mary Budke, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, told The Sequim Gazette. “She’s one of the hardest working young ladies I ever met.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: From left, Republican candidate and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert; Democrat candi...

Matt Markovich

Markovich: Show me the ‘Dark Money’ in Washington politics

In Washington, we have some of the strictest political ad restrictions in the country, but that doesn't stop the Dark Money from flowing.

2 hours ago

pierce county chid rapist...

Frank Sumrall

$1K reward for information on accused child rapist in Pierce County

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help with finding an accused child rapist.

3 hours ago

sequim national anthem...

Frank Sumrall

19-year-old Sequim native to sing national anthem at the World Series … again!

A performance of the national anthem at this year's World Series will be sung by a Sequim native, and it will be her second time doing so in two years.

3 hours ago

Mukilteo Everett bridge...

Chris Sullivan

Direct route between Mukilteo and Everett to be cut for a year

Here is a Halloween trick: Turning 500 feet into 10 miles. How do you do that? You close a vital bridge between Everett and Mukilteo.

3 hours ago

Image: A Good To Go! Flex Pass is seen in a car in the state of Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Wait, Flex Passes go bad? Who knew?

Another really good reason to check your Good To Go statement every month when you get your email notification? Your Flex Pass may not last forever.

4 hours ago

Photo: More than 33,000 members of Boeing's machinist's union are set to vote on a new contract Wed...

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio staff

Machinist union strike to go on after members reject new Boeing offer

Machinist union workers have voted to reject the latest contract offer from Boeing and they will continue their strike.

15 hours ago

19-year-old Sequim native to sing national anthem at the World Series … again!