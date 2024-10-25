Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

Microsoft’s value surges, causing CEO’s salary to reach incredible figure

Oct 25, 2024, 8:09 AM

microsoft ceo...

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s total compensation for 2024 surged 63% to $79.1 million, according to a filing from the company on Thursday.

Approximately $71 million of his salary comes from stock awards. Stock awards provide a way for companies to pay their executives based on performance so their compensation aligns with the shareholders’ expectations.

With the nature of Nadella’s compensation, his jump in salary came after Microsoft’s market value breached $3 trillion. Microsoft’s shares gained about 31.2% during the fiscal year, which ended June 30.

More CEO salaries: Starbucks CEO could make $100M while working remotely

Nadella earned $48.5 million in 2023.

Despite the astonishing salary figure, Nadella’s cash incentive of $5.2 million was significantly less than the $10.7 million he was eligible for. Nadella reportedly asked for a reduction following multiple cybersecurity breaches, according to the filing obtained by Reuters.

“Mr. Nadella agreed that the company’s performance was extremely strong, but reflecting on his personal commitment to security and his role as the CEO, he asked the board to consider departing from the established performance metrics and reduce his cash incentive to reflect his personal accountability for the focus and speed required for the changes that today’s cybersecurity threat landscape showed were necessary,” the compensation committee wrote in a letter to shareholders, obtained by Quartz.

For comparison, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to make $34.2 million in 2024, while Apple CEO Tim Cook earned $63.2 million in 2023.

Microsoft and the AI arms race

Microsoft has been openly competing to dominate the market for generative artificial intelligence (AI), making multibillion-dollar investments in that technology, including commercializing and adding AI tools like ChatGPT.

Microsoft recently invested $13 billion into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, earlier this year.

More on local CEOs: Kelly Ortberg starts as new Boeing CEO, will work out of company’s Seattle office

With AI investments comes the need for power. Microsoft and the energy firm Constellation agreed to a 20-year deal to supply power to the tech giant. In the agreement, Constellation will reopen one of the nuclear reactors on Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania. The Microsoft project, known as the Crane Clean Energy Center, is expected to go online in 2028, the company said. It’s expected to provide upwards of 800 MW to the grid.

According to a report by Quartz, a single Google search uses 0.3 watt-hours of electricity, while a request for OpenAI’s ChatGPT takes 2.9 watt-hours.

“If there were 9 billion ChatGPT queries daily, this would require almost 10 terawatt hours of additional electricity in a year,” Quartz reported.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Money

Image: The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh can be seen on June 25, 2019. (File p...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington added to list of states affected by E. coli infections linked to McDonald’s

A deadly outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has expanded, with at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said Friday. Washington is now one of the 13 states affected. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. Two people developed a […]

1 hour ago

microsoft ceo...

Frank Sumrall

Microsoft’s value surges, causing CEO’s salary to reach incredible figure

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's total compensation for the year 2024 surged 63% to $79.1 million, according to a recent filing.

3 hours ago

Image: Striking union workers stand in front of signs that read 'No pension/No planes! in response ...

Sam Campbell

Boeing union members on strike return to picket lines after latest offer voted down

Unionized machinists on strike hit the picket lines Thursday, less than 12 hours after the latest contract offer from Boeing was voted down.

13 hours ago

Seattle schools, strike, exemption...

Julia Dallas

Seattle Public Schools announces closures and consolidations

Seattle Public Schools announced Thursday, via its website, which schools will be merging.

18 hours ago

Photo: More than 33,000 members of Boeing's machinist's union are set to vote on a new contract Wed...

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio staff

Machinist union strike to go on after members reject new Boeing offer

Machinist union workers have voted to reject the latest contract offer from Boeing and they will continue their strike.

2 days ago

Photo: Bill Gates attends the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midt...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bill Gates thrown into political fray with major donation

He's not known to giving to political candidates, but Seattle billionaire Bill Gates apparently has changed his mind.

2 days ago

Microsoft’s value surges, causing CEO’s salary to reach incredible figure