POLITICS

Reports: Bezos won’t let Washington Post endorse presidential candidate

Oct 25, 2024, 3:24 PM

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Post announced Friday that it will not endorse a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, a decision that has sparked immediate criticism and marks a significant departure from its longstanding tradition. The decision was reportedly made by The Post’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to sources briefed on the events.

The Post has regularly endorsed presidential candidates since 1976, except the 1988 race. Historically, the paper has predominantly supported Democratic candidates. This move comes despite the editorial staff having drafted an endorsement for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris over GOP nominee Donald Trump.

The announcement has drawn criticism from various quarters.

“This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty. Donald Trump will celebrate this as an invitation to further intimidate The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos (and other media owners),” former Post executive editor Martin Baron, who led the paper while Trump was president, said in a text message to The Post. “History will mark a disturbing chapter of spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.”

The Washington Post Guild expressed deep concern over potential management interference.

Post chief executive Will Lewis explained the decision in an online post, stating that the paper is returning to its roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.

“We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable,” Lewis wrote. “We don’t see it that way. We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage in service to the American ethic, veneration for the rule of law, and respect for human freedom in all its aspects.”

However, this explanation has not quelled the backlash, with more than 10,000 comments criticizing the move. An editorial board member, citing internal discussions around the resignation, told news website Semafor, “If you don’t have the balls to own a newspaper, don’t.”

The decision follows a similar move by The Los Angeles Times, whose editorial board head, Mariel Garza, resigned in protest.

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review in a phone conversation, The Associated Press reported. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

The Post’s history of endorsements includes supporting Trump’s opponents in 2016 and 2020, with editorials that sharply criticized the Republican candidate.

The controversy underscores the tension between journalistic independence and ownership influence, raising questions about the future role of major newspapers in political endorsements.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

4 seconds ago

