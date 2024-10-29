Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Oct 29, 2024, 6:52 AM

SPD repsonding to a shooting in Central District. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

 A teenage boy was killed in a shooting within Seattle’s Central District Monday night.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) was notified of multiple shots fired at the intersection of 27th Avenue and East Spring Street and sent multiple officers to the scene. The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon arrival, responding police officers found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and more than a dozen shell casings in the street. Despite lifesaving measures on the scene from paramedics, he did not survive. SPD is currently working to confirm how many times the teenager was shot.

More crime in Western WA: Street takeovers run rampant over weekend in multiple cities

According to KIRO 7, nearby witnesses reported a car allegedly sped off moments after the shooting took place. It’s not clear if this was a drive-by shooting, as of this reporting. There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

“Just beginning their life,” SPD Detective Pritchard told KIRO 7. “And to have something like this happen to them is tragic, especially with something like this and such a horrific scene.”

Anyone with additional information for this Central District shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

