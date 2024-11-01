A junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle says their French teacher gave students an assignment where the only correct answers were to describe former President Donald Trump as either a “liar” or “crazy.” The student says this isn’t the first time their teacher brought politics into the classroom.

The student, who asked to be anonymous for fear of retribution, said Jessica Clayton held a short unit on how to use French slang words in sentences earlier this week. Using an online quiz game, the teacher showed students an image of Trump with four options to describe him: “sympa” (friendly), “intelligent” (intelligent), “mytho” (liar) or “ouf” (crazy).

The only correct answers, according to the student, were “mytho” or “ouf.” The quiz was not graded.

“I was shocked that our teacher thought it was acceptable to share her political opinions in a class setting, let alone imply that her opinions are the only correct answer in politics,” the student explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

After quiz, Seattle student didn’t feel comfortable complaining about Trump being attacked

The Roosevelt High School student says the teacher “tends to casually share her political opinions from time to time,” though in this case, it was “more blatant.” Often, the casual comments portray Republicans negatively, and have no reason to be discussed in a French class.

While the student was bothered by the political bias in a quiz that did not feature Kamala Harris, they didn’t feel comfortable expressing their concern, saying they were “absolutely” worried about retribution from both teachers and students. The student indicates there’s a clear bias against Trump at Seattle schools.

“I’m confident that if I questioned her actions, she would focus less on the fact that it is against school policy to share political beliefs, and more on explaining why her opinion is correct,” the student explained. “Based on experiences in the past with teachers who think similarly to her, I have almost no doubt that this would be the case. I would probably be shunned by the students who share the same political views as the teacher.”

The student said it’s common in other Roosevelt High School classes to hear anti-Republican commentary from their teachers.

What is Seattle Public Schools saying about labeling Trump a “liar” and “crazy” in the quiz?

Seattle Public Schools officials did not respond to a request for comment from “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, though the school’s principal acknowledge reading the email. It makes this incident even more troublesome, given the district is tacitly approving the conduct. That bothers the student’s father, especially since he values ideological diversity, which isn’t happening at Roosevelt High School.

“There is such a delicate balance between encouraging my kids to think for themselves and to speak up when they feel necessary, but also to be aware of the risks associated in doing so. The public schools are not a healthy environment for encouraging learning with an open mind. Any child who shares a different opinion than their teacher or other students could feel as if they are being censored,” the father explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

This conduct also begs the question: how would Seattle parents, or the district, react if the quiz derisively described Harris instead of Trump?

