The Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) is seeking information regarding a reported assault of a political candidate installing signs along the Mukilteo Speedway last weekend.

Members of the MPD responded to the incident around the 1200 block of Mukilteo Speedway around 2 a.m. last Saturday, according to a news release the department issued to members of the press. When the officers arrived, Riaz Khan, currently a Republican candidate for the Washington State House of Representatives 21st Legislative District and a former Mukilteo City Council member, reported being attacked by two unidentified men while he was installing campaign signs.

Khan stated the two males struck him with sticks and then fled the scene. Officers conducted a thorough area check for the suspects after arriving on the scene. However, neither the suspects nor a vehicle they may have been using were located.

Khan was “in a lot of pain” and had plans to go to the hospital, he said Wednesday, according to The Daily Herald in Everett.

“It’s unexpected, this is unbelievable,” Khan said to the Everett outlet. “This hate crime has no place in our city, nothing should happen like this.”

Khan is Muslim and was born in India, the Herald also noted.

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released a statement Thursday about the incident.

It alleges the assailants called Khan a “f***ing foreigner” and a “Trump supporter.” Khan said his assailants were two men, white, in their mid-30s to 40s, CAIR-WA stated.

More on the Mukilteo Police investigation

The department noted that due to the time of day the reported assault occurred, it would be more arduous to complete a probe. It stated it’s working with federal partners as well.

“Due to the time of day and location, many traditional means of investigation, such as witness testimony or surveillance video, are absent,” the release reads. “As such, investigators are having to rely on more creative and time-consuming methods to gather information. We are currently in contact with our federal partners regarding this investigation.”

The department stated in its release it is “thoroughly investigating all aspects of this incident to determine if it was racially, religiously, or politically motivated.” It added the MPD is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all members of the community.

Mukilteo Police Chief Andy Illyn weighed in on the reported assault in the department’s news release.

“Any acts or threats of violence will not be tolerated within this community,” Illyn said. “I am incredibly proud and thankful to the dedicated officers and detectives who are working on this case, and I am confident that they will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.”

Khan’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Rep. Strom Peterson, who previously worked with Khan before Khan switched parties, denounced the alleged assault, the Herald reported. Peterson called it “very concerning and troubling” Thursday. He added that it is important to be “vigilant” and that we not normalize the behavior.

The reported incident disturbed CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi. But the leader added it won’t stop Muslims from staying involved in politics.

“We are upset to hear of this alleged bigoted assault and urge law enforcement authorities to be swift and thorough in apprehending the individuals responsible,” Siddiqi said in the organization’s statement. “Acts of violence will not intimidate American Muslims out of participating in the political process.”

This remains an active investigation, the MPD reported. Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact investigators at crimetips@mukilteowa.gov or submit an anonymous tip at mycrimereport.us.

