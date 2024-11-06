Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Winner not projected in Washington’s 4th Congressional District

Nov 5, 2024, 9:26 PM

FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks to the press in Yakima, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022. Newhouse, who is ...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks to the press in Yakima, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022. Newhouse, who is seeking a sixth term, will face off against Trump-endorsed candidate Jerrod Sessler along with Tiffany Smiley, in the 2024 primary next week. (Emree Weaver/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Emree Weaver/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse leads Jerrod Sessler 50-48% in Washington’s 4th Congressional District in a duel between two Republicans. The Associated Press has not projected a winner in this race,

Sessler is one of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and is facing a challenging re-election campaign. Newhouse, a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer, is one of only two of those lawmakers still serving in the House.

In the 2022 primary, Newhouse secured about 25% of the vote, successfully fending off Republican challengers, including Loren Culp and Jerrod Sessler. Sessler, who has Trump’s endorsement, is back again this year, intensifying the race in the district.

Newhouse’s impeachment vote remains a contentious issue in the heavily Republican district, especially as the GOP rallies around Trump’s latest White House bid. Despite this, Newhouse has deep roots in central Washington and has been vocal on regional hot-button issues. He has opposed the removal of the Snake River dams and plans to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades, according to Columbia Basin Herald.

Voters in the district, which stretches from the Canadian border to the Oregon state line, will had to decide whether they were satisfied with Newhouse’s record or if they wanted to shift direction with Sessler. The district includes the heavily agricultural Yakima Valley, the Yakama Indian Reservation, and the Tri-Cities, a regional hub. The Snake River, which runs into the Columbia at the district’s southeast corner, is a focal point of fierce debate over the future of its dams. Some argue for their removal to help salmon, while others defend them as vital for hydropower and agricultural barging, according to the Associated Press.

The last Democrat to win a U.S. House seat in the 4th District was now-Governor Jay Inslee, who won in 1992 but lost re-election after one term to Republican Doc Hastings. Hastings held the seat until his retirement in 2015.

Newhouse has mostly steered clear of the subject of Trump, focusing instead on agriculture and border security in a state with millions of acres of pastures, orchards, and cereal grain lands where immigrant labor is crucial3. His opponents have repeatedly touted his impeachment vote as a significant liability, but political experts caution that it’s difficult to predict whether Trump’s endorsement will sway voters who previously supported Newhouse.

Sessler, a Navy veteran and former NASCAR driver, has been endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party and has received backing from notable Trump allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and GOP campaign adviser Roger Stone1. Sessler has accused Newhouse of betraying his voters by joining Democrats to impeach Trump.

As the 2024 election season heats up, Newhouse is emphasizing his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Central Washington residents2. With Washington’s top-two all-party primary system, the top two vote-getters in each contest advance to the November election, regardless of party affiliation.

Newhouse and U.S. Rep. David Valadao of California are the only remaining Republican Congressional lawmakers among the 10 who voted to impeach Trump in 2021. Others retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers1. Newhouse’s campaign has raised significantly more funds than Sessler’s, with endorsements from the NRA and the National Right to Life.

The outcome of this race will be a critical indicator of the GOP’s direction in the post-Trump era, particularly in districts where Trump’s influence remains strong1.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: Alexis Mercedes Rinck (Left) and Tanya Woo (Right) competed for the Seattle City Council's P...

Julia Dallas

Alexis Mercedes Rinck in lead to beat incumbent Tanya Woo for Seattle City Council Position 8

Alexis Mercedes Rinck is in the lead for Seattle City Council's Position 8, beating incumbent Tanya Woo.

15 minutes ago

Democrat Emily Randall in the lead in Washington's 6th Congressional District. (Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Randall with a commanding lead in Washington’s 6th District

Democrat Emily Randall is leading Republican Drew MacEwen 57%-43% in Washington's 6th Congressional district.

26 minutes ago

Photo: (Left) Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and (right) Democrat Dave Upthegrove faced off for W...

Julia Dallas

Democrat Upthegrove in lead for WA Public Lands Commissioner, beating Herrera Beutler

Democrat Dave Upthegrove is in the lead for Washington Public Lands Commissioner, beating Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler.

30 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse speaks to the press in Yakima, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022. Newhouse, who is ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Winner not projected in Washington’s 4th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse leads Jerrod Sessler 50-48% in Washington's 4th Congressional District in a duel between two Republicans.

40 minutes ago

Photo: Nick Brown is leading in the race for Washington's Attorney General....

Frank Sumrall

Nick Brown in the lead to replace Bob Ferguson as WA’s next Attorney General

With Bob Ferguson departing his post after more than a decade, Nick Brown (D) is in the lead to become Washington's next attorney general. 

54 minutes ago

Images: Seen in separate photos, Democratic U.S. House candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington’s 3rd District too close to call

In Washington’s third congressional district, a rematch between incumbent Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent is still too close to call.

55 minutes ago

Winner not projected in Washington’s 4th Congressional District