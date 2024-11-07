Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

President-elect Donald Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff

Nov 7, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

Image: Susie Wiles, then Donald Trump's co-campaign manager, is seen at Nashville International Air...

Susie Wiles, then Donald Trump's co-campaign manager, is seen at Nashville International Airport as President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 27, 2024. (File photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

(File photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff.

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign. She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration: Here’s what he has proposed

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement. “It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Trump’s campaign in the state in 2016 and 2020. Before that, she ran Rick Scott’s 2010 campaign for Florida governor and briefly served as the manager of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Politics

President Joe Biden walks to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, N...

Associated Press

Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest as part of six-day trip to Latin America

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will become the first sitting president to visit the Amazon rainforest later this month when he travels to Brazil as part of a six-day trip to Latin America for a pair of international summits, the White House said Thursday. Biden will start his trip with a Nov. 14-16 visit […]

8 minutes ago

Image: Susie Wiles, then Donald Trump's co-campaign manager, is seen at Nashville International Air...

Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff.

19 minutes ago

FILE - Trump co-campaign manager Susie Wiles is seen at Nashville International Airport as Republic...

Associated Press

President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff. Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign. She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - The Michigan State Capitol is photographed May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. Federal judges ga...

Associated Press

Republicans make gains in numerous state legislatures. But Democrats also notch a few wins

Republicans running on the ballot underneath President-elect Donald Trump made gains in numerous state legislative chambers, though Democrats also notched a few victories in an expensive battle for state power. The most notable change from Tuesday’s elections came in Michigan, where Republicans won back the House just two years after Democrats claimed full control of […]

54 minutes ago

Image: Natural gas burns on a kitchen stove in the U.S. in 2023....

Matt Markovich

Gas clash: Who’s accused of being a ‘pompus turd’ in I-2066 legal threat

Brian Heywood accused Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson of playing a "disingenuous game" with voters.

1 hour ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin smiles during a joint press briefing with South Korean Defense Minis...

Associated Press

Pentagon chief presses military to carry out a smooth transition and obey all lawful orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed the military on Thursday to carry out a smooth transition to President-elect Donald Trump, with a reminder to the force of its obligation to follow the lawful orders of the next commander in chief. While such memos are rare, it was not the first time the military’s […]

2 hours ago

President-elect Donald Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff