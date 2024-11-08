A home remodeling contractor from Kirkland was sentenced to four years in prison for wire fraud after stealing approximately $4 million from customers through fake invoices.

This sentencing comes after the contractor, Joseph D. Bergevin, pleaded guilty in July, admitting that he forged invoices to steal money from at least 24 customers who had hired him for remodeling projects.

“This defendant stole from friends, members of his church, the elderly and people in his children’s school community,” U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said. “The betrayal of those who trusted him deserves a significant sentence. Sadly, the dozens of victims of his deceit can never replace the time lost, and the anguish suffered from his illegal actions.”

The instances of fraud occurred between 2016 and 2019, when Bergevin, 59, served as the general contractor on a number of home remodeling projects. As the general contractor, Bergevin was responsible for arranging and organizing the work subcontractors attached to the project were doing, and make sure they get paid.

However, Bergevin would present his customers with hundreds of forged subcontractor invoices. The falsified invoice would use the names, logos and other identifying information regarding the subcontractors attached to the project. According to the plea agreement, Bergevin would falsely tell his customers that these falsified invoices were for work that had been done or would be done, even claiming that by paying “up front,” the customer would lock in a lower rate and price.

“The amount of money Bergevin stole from us is nearly unthinkable. He stole more than an entire year’s salary from me,” one victim wrote in a statement for the court. “(Bergevin) not only stole our entire life savings but induced us to borrow money and take on credit card debt in order to keep our build going. He literally took from us more than all of the money we had.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he used the stolen money to finish the construction of his luxury home while also buying himself a boat.

“(Bergevin) stole five years of our lives and showed no remorse,” another victim wrote in a statement. “While he raised his daughters happily, built his dream house, purchased luxury cars and boats, and actively participated in his church and community, these are the very experiences he robbed from us.”

In addition to the Kirkland Police Department, this case was also investigated by the FBI and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

