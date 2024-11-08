Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reveals Kamala Harris not full of joy

Nov 8, 2024, 1:36 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Image: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., listens during a Washington 3rd District debate at K...

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., listens during a Washington 3rd District debate at KATU studios on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark outside Pittsburgh, in Rankin, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Gluesenkamp Pérez: Jenny Kane, AP file photo; Harris: Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

(Gluesenkamp Pérez: Jenny Kane, AP file photo; Harris: Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Washington Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez doesn’t appear to be a fan of Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s certainly offering a level of honesty about Harris that Democrats don’t often utter.

The congresswoman was featured in a New York Times article focused on her criticism of Democrats for dismissing working-class voters, which were a key demographic that handed a decisive victory to President-elect Donald Trump. Throughout the campaign, Democrats have brushed aside their concerns, claiming the economy is strong, despite the pain they’ve felt under the Biden/Harris administration.

In an interview discussing the failed Harris strategy to appeal to working-class voters, Gluesenkamp Perez revealed Harris is … not very friendly.

What does Marie Gluesenkamp Perez have to say about Kamala Harris?

Gluesenkamp Perez was asked about her thoughts on the Kamala Harris campaign. She was not impressed.

“When Harris first came out, I was open to talking with her,” Gluesenkamp Perez said. “I know she called a lot of my colleagues; she never called me.”

The congresswoman said she’d only “had one interaction with Harris, at her Naval Observatory Christmas party.”

“I’m not super comfortable at that kind of thing,” she said. “I’d had a couple of beers, and I noticed that almost all of the garlands were plastic. My district grows a hell of a lot of Christmas trees. I was strong-armed into taking a picture. I said, ‘Madam Vice President, we grow those where I live.’ She just walked away from me. There was kind of an eye roll, maybe. My thinking was, it does matter to people where I live. It’s the respect, the cultural regard for farmers. I didn’t feel like she understood what I was trying to say.”

It doesn’t appear Harris was feeling the “joy” during the campaign that she claimed.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a cam...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Fact Check: AP claims unclear if Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. Is that true?

Associated Press is implying Donald Trump is considering a national abortion ban. Is that true? The claim gets a Jason Rantz Fact Check.

3 hours ago

Image: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., listens during a Washington 3rd District debate at K...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reveals Kamala Harris not full of joy

So much of being full of joy. House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says Kamala Harris isn't very friendly.

7 hours ago

Photo: A DEI chancellor at Seattle Colleges seems distraught over Donald Trump's election, Rantz wr...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Colleges DEI Chancellor pens most sanctimonious anti-Trump email you’ll ever read

A DEI chancellor at Seattle Colleges seems distraught over Donald Trump's election. It inspired the most sanctimonious email you'll ever read.

14 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How to Stop Schools From Indoctrinating Our Kids!

Parents be warned: if you think indoctrination in the classrooms were back before… yeah, well… it’s about to get worse. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Ice Cream Flavor No One Wanted From Baskin and Robbins

Jason Rantz and Jake Skorheim talk about Baskin and Robbins is introducing a Brie-flavored cheese. The question is, why? Let’s hope a LIVE taste test in the future.🤞 Enjoy another Double Shot. ☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen […]

1 day ago

Photo: Newly-elected governor Bob Ferguson gives his victory speech at the Washington State Democra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Donald Trump created a red surge across the country, but blue Washington won’t budge

As the country turned redder thanks to Donald Trump, deeply blue Washington didn't budge much. In fact, it moved the least.

1 day ago

Rantz: House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reveals Kamala Harris not full of joy