An arrest in Pierce County could have turned deadly.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies spotted a stolen SUV around 2 a.m. Friday in the Farrelli’s parking lot in Parkland, at the corner of Garfield Street South and Pacific Avenue South, according to the department.

When deputies went to approach the driver, the Chevy Tahoe backed out of the parking spot. Deputies then turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the driver, but they did not stop. The driver turned on 122nd Street South, speeding west. Therefore, deputies pursued them.

PCSD reported the driver brake-checked deputies twice. During the second brake check, the people inside the SUV fired multiple rounds at deputies. Fortunately, the deputies were not hit.

Additional deputies, officers and troopers then joined the pursuit. Meanwhile, the SUV collided with a guardrail in the 9700 block of Yakima Avenue South. The people inside the vehicle ran off on foot.

According to the department, one suspect was quickly apprehended. Deputies then initiated a K9 track to find the second suspect. During the track, a resident called 911 to report a man sleeping inside a vehicle. Law enforcement arrived and found the suspect hiding in a pickup truck. He was then taken into custody.

Since the suspects were in a collision, they were evaluated at the hospital before being booked into jail. The 43-year-old and 27-year-old were then booked for attempted murder, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies found several guns, spent casings, gun parts and methamphetamine.

PCSD said the department towed the SUV and will apply for a search warrant.

