Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz Fact Check: AP claims unclear if Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. Is that true?

Nov 8, 2024, 4:55 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

YouTube video
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

To the shock of MSNBC viewers and talking heads, President-elect Donald Trump won bigly, crushing Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. But that doesn’t mean the fearmongering will end.

Associated Press reporter Bill Barrow published a story this week to outline potential “sweeping action” the president-elect will take in his second administration. The partisan article was framed to frighten liberals about what was to come.

Though Barrow admits that Trump lobbied the Republicans to remove a national abortion ban from its platform, the AP reporter claims it’s still unclear how he would actually treat that issue as president.

“Still, Trump has not said explicitly that he would veto national abortion restrictions if they reached his desk,” Barrow claimed.

Is that true? Has Trump not been explicit on the issue of a national abortion ban? Let’s give it a Jason Rantz Fact Check.

Jason Rantz Fact Check: Do illegal immigrants really pay more in taxes than wealthy American citizens?

Would Donald Trump support a national abortion ban?

Though abortion was not the top issue for voters, Democrats and left-wing media leaned into the issue, warning that a national abortion ban from a Donald Trump administration was on the table.

Trump, of course, could not ban abortion nationwide. He’d need congress, where he doesn’t have the votes. But assume that changes and that Republicans pass legislation banning abortion nationwide. AP indicates we don’t really know what Trump would do.

Except we do.

On October 1, Trump posted his position clearly via social media. He even typed it in all caps so even bad faith AP reporters couldn’t miss it.

“Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decided based on the will of their voters,” he declared.

The post was easily found with a cursory Google search. But you wouldn’t know Trump’s position based on the AP report.

Did Barrow lie? Did he and his editors forget to do a quick Google search? Perhaps this is just sloppy reporting.

It’s anyone’s guess. Barrow was alerted to his error on X but hasn’t replied or edited his false claim.

Consider the abortion claim fact-checked. It’s false.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Photo: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a cam...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Fact Check: AP claims unclear if Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. Is that true?

Associated Press is implying Donald Trump is considering a national abortion ban. Is that true? The claim gets a Jason Rantz Fact Check.

3 hours ago

Image: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, D-Wash., listens during a Washington 3rd District debate at K...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez reveals Kamala Harris not full of joy

So much of being full of joy. House Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says Kamala Harris isn't very friendly.

7 hours ago

Photo: A DEI chancellor at Seattle Colleges seems distraught over Donald Trump's election, Rantz wr...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Colleges DEI Chancellor pens most sanctimonious anti-Trump email you’ll ever read

A DEI chancellor at Seattle Colleges seems distraught over Donald Trump's election. It inspired the most sanctimonious email you'll ever read.

14 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How to Stop Schools From Indoctrinating Our Kids!

Parents be warned: if you think indoctrination in the classrooms were back before… yeah, well… it’s about to get worse. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Ice Cream Flavor No One Wanted From Baskin and Robbins

Jason Rantz and Jake Skorheim talk about Baskin and Robbins is introducing a Brie-flavored cheese. The question is, why? Let’s hope a LIVE taste test in the future.🤞 Enjoy another Double Shot. ☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen […]

1 day ago

Photo: Newly-elected governor Bob Ferguson gives his victory speech at the Washington State Democra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Donald Trump created a red surge across the country, but blue Washington won’t budge

As the country turned redder thanks to Donald Trump, deeply blue Washington didn't budge much. In fact, it moved the least.

1 day ago

Rantz Fact Check: AP claims unclear if Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. Is that true?