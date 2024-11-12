Despite the recent layoffs, it seems working in tech is the place to be if you are in Seattle. For the first time, the occupational category has surpassed the $150,000 median earnings mark.

According to reporting from The Seattle Times, residents employed in computer and mathematical jobs had median earnings of approximately $157,200, a rise of about $14,000 from the previous year. The median earnings for men in these tech jobs was $165,100, compared to $131,100 for women. The computer and mathematical occupations category, primarily comprising tech jobs, includes roles such as software developers, computer programmers, and systems analysts.

Related news: Why is Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cutting managers, streamlining processes?

While median earnings for Seattle tech workers increased last year, the number of residents in these occupations did not, likely reflecting layoffs and a hiring slowdown at Amazon. About 66,700 Seattle residents held computer and mathematical jobs in 2023, slightly lower than the 2022 estimate of 68,700, though this change is not statistically significant.

Earnings, as defined by the Census Bureau, include all wage or salary income, including tips, commissions and cash bonuses, before taxes and other deductions.

Tech workers’ median earnings were significantly higher than those of any other group of Seattle workers in 2023. The second-highest earners were law-enforcement workers, with median earnings of $124,600. This category saw a substantial increase from 2022, when the median was $103,800, propelling law-enforcement workers past legal professionals and managers in earnings rankings.

Tech news: Judge delays order in antitrust case requiring Google to open up its app store

To address staffing shortages, the Seattle City Council allowed the Seattle Police Department to offer incentives in 2022, including up to $30,000 in bonuses for lateral hires and up to $7,500 for recruits. While the median earnings for law-enforcement workers were $32,000 lower than those of tech workers last year, the gap could narrow. In May, the Seattle City Council approved a new contract with the police union, which includes significant compensation increases, making Seattle officers the highest paid in the state.

Management occupations ranked third in median earnings among Seattle residents last year, at about $121,000, slightly higher than the median for legal occupations, which was $116,100. Engineering and architecture occupations rounded out the top five, with a median of $111,000.

For most occupational categories, men in Seattle had higher median earnings than women. Exceptions included health technologists and technicians, health care support workers, social service workers and transportation workers.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.