Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

SPD regains authority to book misdemeanor offenses in King County Jail

Nov 14, 2024, 8:22 AM

king county jail...

Interior of King County Jail. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention)

(Photo courtesy of the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The booking restrictions for misdemeanors in King County Jail have been lifted due to improving staffing levels.

Starting during the pandemic, King County Corrections was forced to put restrictions in place to prevent jail overcrowding and the spread of COVID-19. During this four-year period, King County Jail used its limited space for violent inmates who had been determined to be public safety hazards.

This continued even when pandemic conditions improved, as the facility was short approximately 100 correctional officers.

More on correctional facilities in WA: King County’s youth jail to remain open after impassioned public comments on both sides

While there are still 60 staff vacancies that need to be filled, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers can now arrest and book suspects for low-level crimes. An agreement between Seattle and King County means the SPD will have access to 135 beds for misdemeanor offenses. These crimes include theft, public drug use and destruction of property.

“Our approach to addressing people engaged in unlawful activities requires a diverse array of strategies and approaches, including the option to book someone into jail,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. “We are working together to create a safer downtown, a safer Seattle and a safer King County.”

Noah Haglund, spokesperson for the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, told KOMO News that the newly implemented hiring bonuses for new corrections officers were a significant factor in the increase in newly hired correctional officers.

“Our new agreement with the City of Seattle accomplishes several goals, including strengthening public safety in our communities, updating rates and ensuring we balance booking needs with the wellbeing of jail staff and those in our care,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

More on Dow Constantine: King County Executive Dow Constantine not seeking re-election in 2025

This change only applies to SPD officers, not the other police departments within King County.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

the onion infowars...

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Satire publication The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction with Sandy Hook families’ backing

The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction.

35 minutes ago

drones graffiti...

Luke Duecy

Kent police arrest suspected infamous graffiti tagger

A 31-year-old suspected graffiti tagger is arrested without incident by Kent police. They sealed the suspect's car.

2 hours ago

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election...

Matt Markovich

Markovich: The Harris campaign and the biggest case of political ‘astroturfing’ yet

The postmortem on the Kamala Harris campaign is underway, and it looks like it spent $4 million on astroturfing.

3 hours ago

king county jail...

Frank Sumrall

SPD regains authority to book misdemeanor offenses in King County Jail

The booking restrictions for misdemeanors in King County Jail have been lifted due to improving staffing levels.

3 hours ago

horses tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Horses run free on Tacoma city streets after breaking out of their stalls

Two horses took to the streets, galloping along McKinley Avenue and 72nd Street in Tacoma after they broke out of their stalls.

4 hours ago

wsdot state route 7...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT to address State Route 7’s growth spurt

State Route 7 just can't handle all that traffic -- 28,000 vehicles working their way up and down the corridor daily.

5 hours ago

SPD regains authority to book misdemeanor offenses in King County Jail