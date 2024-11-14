SPD regains authority to book misdemeanor offenses in King County Jail

(Photo courtesy of the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention)

The booking restrictions for misdemeanors in King County Jail have been lifted due to improving staffing levels.

Starting during the pandemic, King County Corrections was forced to put restrictions in place to prevent jail overcrowding and the spread of COVID-19. During this four-year period, King County Jail used its limited space for violent inmates who had been determined to be public safety hazards.

This continued even when pandemic conditions improved, as the facility was short approximately 100 correctional officers.

While there are still 60 staff vacancies that need to be filled, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers can now arrest and book suspects for low-level crimes. An agreement between Seattle and King County means the SPD will have access to 135 beds for misdemeanor offenses. These crimes include theft, public drug use and destruction of property.

“Our approach to addressing people engaged in unlawful activities requires a diverse array of strategies and approaches, including the option to book someone into jail,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. “We are working together to create a safer downtown, a safer Seattle and a safer King County.”

Noah Haglund, spokesperson for the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, told KOMO News that the newly implemented hiring bonuses for new corrections officers were a significant factor in the increase in newly hired correctional officers.

“Our new agreement with the City of Seattle accomplishes several goals, including strengthening public safety in our communities, updating rates and ensuring we balance booking needs with the wellbeing of jail staff and those in our care,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

This change only applies to SPD officers, not the other police departments within King County.

