Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Everett

The Everett Police Department (EPD) is investigating a crime scene after a woman was hit and killed when she was crossing the road Thursday night.

The fatal accident occurred on Evergreen Way in Everett, near El Taco Boom and Jack in the Box just before 10 p.m.

‼️Traffic Alert ‼️ All NB lanes of Evergreen Way between Airport Rd and Center Rd are closed for a car vs. pedestrian fatality investigation. pic.twitter.com/MsTxNN94Kx — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) November 15, 2024

The victim, 34, was found dead at the scene in the middle of the road, according to responding paramedics.

EPD detectives believe the woman was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk. The Traffic Safety Unit within the department determined she was hit mid-block, EFD Public Information Officer Rachael Doniger told KOMO News.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The road was closed but reopened at 12:20 a.m. Friday., according to the EFD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

