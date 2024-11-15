Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Everett

Nov 15, 2024, 7:46 AM

pedestrian killed everett...

Everett Police responding to the fatal crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Everett Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Everett Police Department)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


The Everett Police Department (EPD) is investigating a crime scene after a woman was hit and killed when she was crossing the road Thursday night.

The fatal accident occurred on Evergreen Way in Everett, near El Taco Boom and Jack in the Box just before 10 p.m.

More local crime: Bellevue police arrest man suspected of doing burnouts over LGBTQ+ Pride art

The victim, 34, was found dead at the scene in the middle of the road, according to responding paramedics.

EPD detectives believe the woman was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk. The Traffic Safety Unit within the department determined she was hit mid-block, EFD Public Information Officer Rachael Doniger told KOMO News.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

More local crime: 18-year-old suspect charged with Tacoma Halloween killing, allegedly bragged about murder

The road was closed but reopened at 12:20 a.m. Friday., according to the EFD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Pedestrian killed while crossing the road in Everett