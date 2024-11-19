Close
2 killed in Lynnwood after stolen van gets into several collisions

Nov 19, 2024, 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

A Lynnwood Police Department vehicle is seen outside of Alderwood Mall. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Two people were killed in Lynnwood Tuesday after a person stole a van and, after a series of collisions, drove it head-on into another vehicle while traveling the wrong way on 44th Avenue.

In a series of posts published on X, the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) explained officers responded to a call about a stolen minivan at the park and ride in Lynnwood just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The department reported the person in the van “drove erratically out of the parking lot.” The van hit another vehicle in the park and ride and the minivan’s door came off. The driver then took the van out of the parking lot and got into two other less severe collisions.

According to the LPD, the van, approaching 44th Avenue from 168th Avenue and driving fast, crossed over the center line driving north on 44th Avenue hitting an SUV traveling south head-on.

The resulting collision led to the death of a 69-year-old woman driving the SUV and the driver of the stolen minivan.

Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected as factors of the crash, the LPD reported. The department also said in its statement this is currently an active investigation.

Crime blotter: Covering the crimes committed in the Puget Sound region

How the Lynnwood collisions impacted local traffic

Late Tuesday morning, LPD said the road would be closed for “a few hours as law enforcement (processes) the scene.”

Before the department released the events leading up to the two people’s death, it stated on X late Tuesday morning that 44th Avenue would be closed between 164th Place Southwest and 168th Avenue West while it investigated.

“The roadway will likely be closed for several hours. Please find alternate routes,” the department said.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

