Additional carrot product recalled amid E. coli outbreak that sickened 5 in Washington

Nov 25, 2024, 12:17 PM

Photo: Carrots....

Carrots. (Photo: Diane Main via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Diane Main via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Another carrot product has been recalled but this time from a different farm. The announcement comes as five people in Washington are recovering from an E. coli outbreak from carrots.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Fabalish Inc. in New Jersey is recalling Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Photo: Fabalish Inc. in New Jersey is recalling Kickin' Carrot Falafel Bites because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Fabalish Inc. in New Jersey is recalling Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. (Photo courtesy of the FDA)

Washington State Department of Health’s John Doyle told MyNorthwest, via email on Friday, the falafel product was a secondary recall to last week’s carrot recall. However, the falafel was not identified by the company as having been distributed in Washington.

Doyle said he doesn’t believe the department has had any additional cases since it first announced the recall.

The first recall came out of Grimmway Farms in Bakersfield, California. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 39 cases, 15 hospitalizations and one death across 18 states related to Grimmway Farms carrots.

Previous coverage: At least five people in Washington state sickened by E. coli linked to organic carrots

The organic whole carrots recalled: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The organic baby carrots recalled: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry.

The organic whole carrots would have been purchased between August 14 and October 23 but do not have “best-if-used-by” dates on the bags.

However, there are “best-if-used-by” dates printed on the bags of the organic baby carrots. The affected packages would have been purchased between September 11 and November 12.

More recalls: Over 120 Washington stores part of major meat, poultry recall due to listeria concerns

Health officials have urged people not to eat or use the carrots listed. They said to throw them out and clean and sanitize surfaces the carrots have touched.

The CDC stated if someone does eat the carrots watch for severe symptoms such as diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 F, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting you can’t keep liquids down and signs of dehydration — not peeing much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Additional carrot product recalled amid E. coli outbreak that sickened 5 in Washington