Redmond Police becomes first department in WA to pilot drones without visual observer

Nov 26, 2024, 6:41 AM

A drone with a residual light amplifier and thermal imaging camera flies over the grounds of a police altercation. (Photo: Pia Bayer, Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


The Redmond Police Department has become the first police agency in the state to operate drones without a visual observer after recently receiving FAA approval.

The Redmond Police Department is just one of a handful of police units nationwide to earn FAA’s approval.

More on Redmond: New video released of latest Redmond jewelry heist

“As a premier law enforcement agency, this approval exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced and innovative technology to protect our community,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. “This is a monumental step toward improving response times and enhancing public safety, efficiency and potential applications.”

It took Redmond Police more than a year of “extensive testing, research and collaboration” with the FAA in order to earn the merits of operating drones without a direct visual observer.

More on drones: Drones will be used to combat graffiti after Inslee signed new bill

For safety reasons and upholding Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) regulations within the National Airspace System, the FAA requires drone flights to be visually monitored by the operator until the department earns the right to operate drones without a visual observer.

“The impact of this new standard extends beyond law enforcement, creating opportunities for more flexible and advanced drone operations across various industries that depend on UAS technology,” the City of Redmond said in a prepared statement.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

