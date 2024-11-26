Redmond Police becomes first department in WA to pilot drones without visual observer

The Redmond Police Department has become the first police agency in the state to operate drones without a visual observer after recently receiving FAA approval.

The Redmond Police Department is just one of a handful of police units nationwide to earn FAA’s approval.

We proudly announce we are the first in WA to receive FAA approval to operate drones without a visual observer. Previously, FAA regulations required a physical observer in addition to the pilot for all drone flights. This approval sets a new national standard for Drones as First… pic.twitter.com/GTGU4uKXYf — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) November 26, 2024

“As a premier law enforcement agency, this approval exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced and innovative technology to protect our community,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. “This is a monumental step toward improving response times and enhancing public safety, efficiency and potential applications.”

It took Redmond Police more than a year of “extensive testing, research and collaboration” with the FAA in order to earn the merits of operating drones without a direct visual observer.

For safety reasons and upholding Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) regulations within the National Airspace System, the FAA requires drone flights to be visually monitored by the operator until the department earns the right to operate drones without a visual observer.

“The impact of this new standard extends beyond law enforcement, creating opportunities for more flexible and advanced drone operations across various industries that depend on UAS technology,” the City of Redmond said in a prepared statement.

