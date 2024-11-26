Close
65,000 rainbow trout added to 24 WA lakes ahead of Black Friday fishing

Nov 26, 2024, 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

rainbow trout...

A photo of a captured rainbow trout. (Photo courtesy of WDFW)

(Photo courtesy of WDFW)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Right as Thanksgiving arrives, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is dropping thousands of rainbow trout into area lakes in time for Black Friday fishing.

WDFW is stocking 24 lakes with more than 65,000 rainbow trout just in time for Black Friday fishing. The state agency has held “Black Friday Fishing” for more than a decade, according to The Columbia Basin Herald, and it’s as popular as ever.

What should you do: Bear tussles with garbage can outside Sammamish home

“WDFW has offered Black Friday fishing for more than a decade and it’s been a big hit for anglers statewide,” WDFW Inland Trout Manager Steve Caromile said in a release. “If you’ve never participated before, this is a great year to start a new tradition, spending time outside with friends and family the day after Thanksgiving.”

In addition to the approximate 65,000 rainbow trout, WDFW is tossing in a few thousand “jumbo trout” to “sweeten the deal.” A fishing license is still required.

The average rainbow trout is 16-17 inches in size and weighs 3 pounds.

The local lakes filled with rainbow trout are listed below:

More from WDFW: WDFW seizes 179 pounds of mushrooms from pair of foraging bandits

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

