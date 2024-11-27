Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Federal Way man pleas on kidnapping charges

Nov 26, 2024, 6:46 PM

woman auburn missing...

Jackelin Perez, who was missing on Oct. 13 for approximately a week. (Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Auburn Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 24-year-old man from Federal Way pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Tuesday following his indictment for kidnapping.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Lopez on Nov. 6. He was arrested in Texas and has been in state custody on charges initially filed in King County Superior Court. Lopez is accused of the Oct. 13 kidnapping of a woman from Auburn. The woman, identified as Jackelin Perez, was abducted at gunpoint from her home and was later found safe in Guatemala.

According to court records, Perez’s husband reported her missing on Oct. 14 after arriving home and finding her belongings at their apartment. Two witnesses reported seeing Perez leaving with two men, one carrying a gun. This man was later identified as Lopez.

Surveillance video from across the street showed vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot, leading officers to review traffic camera footage and obtain license plate information. They ultimately determined Lopez was the registered owner of one of the vehicles.

Lopez was traced to Houston and arrested on Oct. 19 at a hotel. Perez was identified by immigration authorities in southern Mexico and transported to Guatemala, where she has family members.

The indictment details that Lopez allegedly conspired with others to kidnap Perez and transport her across international borders. Law enforcement is working to identify any other coconspirators involved in the kidnapping scheme.

Kidnapping is punishable by up to life in prison.

