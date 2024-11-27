Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Lawsuit regarding Alaska Air, Delta-caused airport pollution moves forward

Nov 27, 2024, 11:23 AM

airport pollution...

A passenger wearing a mask walks through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

(Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Seattle federal judge has allowed a lawsuit against Alaska Air Group and Delta Airlines over airport pollution to move forward.

The plaintiffs are made up of mostly residents living within a five-mile radius of Seattle Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), claiming rates of cancer, heart disease and chronic respiratory disease are higher where they live compared to other areas. The lawyers of the class action lawsuit are calling the approximate five-mile radius the “contamination zone.”

Tips on holiday travel: Hacks to get through Sea-Tac Airport during holiday weekend

According to Reuters, the judge rejected arguments from both Alaska Air Group and Delta Airlines. Their claim against the lawsuit cited that federal law governing airline routes and clean air standards pre-empted state law claims by people who live near the airport, according to Reuters.

Alaska Air Group and Delta Airlines argued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have the authority to regulate aircraft emissions in addition to flight paths, runway locations and the design of aircrafts and engines.

“We are carefully reviewing the court’s ruling and next steps,” Delta Airlines told Reuters.

The lawsuit was first filed in April 2023, with residents alleging that the pollution included carbon monoxide, lead and particulate matter, claiming it is linked to hundreds of deaths every year and premature births. The lawsuit, obtained by Reuters, even claimed that soot-like sediment would build up on residents’ roofs, yards and cars within the communities.

More on Sea-Tac Airport: Outage was ransomware attack; ransom hasn’t been paid

“When planes take off and land from Sea-Tac Airport, the jet fuel they burn spews pollutants into the atmosphere,” the suit stated, according to The Seattle Times. “Particulate matter can also flake off from the bodies of the airplanes themselves during flight, further contaminating the surrounding environment.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

missing...

Frank Sumrall

Search suspended for missing 61-year-old hiker, last seen in Mt. Hood national forest

Susan Lane-Fournier, a 61-year-old resident of Brightwood, was reported missing after failing to show up for work.

2 hours ago

airport pollution...

Frank Sumrall

Lawsuit regarding Alaska Air, Delta-caused airport pollution moves forward

A Seattle federal judge has allowed a lawsuit against Alaska Air Group and Delta Airlines over airport pollution to move forward.

3 hours ago

Photo: Sea-Tac Airport during the holiday travel season....

Julia Dallas

Hacks to get through Sea-Tac Airport during holiday weekend

Perry Cooper with the Port of Seattle joined "The Gee and Ursula Show" on KIRO Newsradio Tuesday and shared several tips that could save visitors from missing their flights.

4 hours ago

woman auburn missing...

Bill Kaczaraba

Federal Way man pleads ‘not guilty’ on kidnapping charges

A 24-year-old man from Federal Way pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Tuesday following his indictment for kidnapping.

4 hours ago

Brent Jones, Seattle Schools Superintendent...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Seattle School Superintendent Brent Jones, others providing ‘feckless’ leadership

What we have witnessed this year is a master class on FECKLESS leadership for Seattle Public Schools due to the waffling on closures.

5 hours ago

Bathroom sign...

Associated Press

Bill limiting bathroom use by transgender students signed by Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Transgender students from kindergarten through college at Ohio public and private schools will be banned from using multiperson bathrooms that fit their gender identities under a measure signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday. DeWine signed the bill over the objections of Democrats, teachers’ unions and civil rights groups, which […]

7 hours ago

Lawsuit regarding Alaska Air, Delta-caused airport pollution moves forward