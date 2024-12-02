Amazon workers continue global strike through Cyber Monday

Thousands of Amazon workers around the world began striking on Black Friday in order to receive improved pay and working conditions from the giant online retailer, and the strike is continuing through Cyber Monday.

The Amazon workers decided to use Back Friday, arguably the biggest shopping day of the year in the U.S., to launch its strike. Dubbed “Make Amazon Pay,” there have been demonstrations in more than 20 countries. The workers are represented by UNI Global Union.

More on Amazon: Why is Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cutting managers, streamlining processes?

According to Adobe Analytics via CNN, online shoppers spent $10.8 billion on Friday, approximately $1 billion more than in 2023. The same analytics expect Cyber Monday to net a record $13.2 billion in shopping sales, 6.1% more than in 2023.

“This is the fifth year employees have gone on strike to make their demands for higher pay and better benefits,” KIRO 7 reporter Brooke Griffin said. “They’re also asking the company to respect workers’ rights to join a union.”

Amazon subsequently made it clear it does not support, let alone understand, the strike, stating, “This group is being intentionally misleading and continues to promote a false narrative.”

“The fact is, at Amazon, we provide great pay, great benefits and great opportunities, all from Day One,” Amazon said, according to KIRO 7.

Some of the countries having Amazon-related demonstrations include France, Bangladesh, Australia, London and the U.S., the union said on X. In the U.S., Amazon Teamsters are holding demonstrations in California, New York, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois. It’s unclear if any demonstrations are occurring in Washington Monday.

More on Amazon: Part of Amazon heads east from Seattle to Bellevue

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union, said in a prepared statement. “Bezos’ company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped. We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

Approximately thousands of workers are involved in these strikes, a spokesperson for UNI Global Union told The Hill.

Only one Amazon warehouse has successfully unionized so far — in Staten Island, New York in 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.