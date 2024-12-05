Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz Exclusive: Year-end Seattle Police staffing is dire, but union warns of new looming crisis

Dec 4, 2024, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen responding to an incident in November 2024....

A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen responding to an incident in November 2024. (Photo courtesy of Eric Muñoz, Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Eric Muñoz, Seattle Police Department)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Seattle Police Department staffing remains historically and catastrophically low. Recruitment remains a challenge. And it may get worse in the coming months.

The city of Seattle has only 848 deployable officers after 75 officers left the department through Dec. 4, 2024, when the latest data is available. A city of this size needs between 1,400 and 1,600 officers, according to experts and the city. To put the current staffing crisis in perspective, there were 918 deployable officers on Jan. 1, 1958, according to a staffing document obtained by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, when the population was roughly 550,000. The population is currently closing in on 800,000. What’s worse, the deployable staff data is lower now than it was at this time when compared to the last two years.

Concurrently, Seattle Police recruitment efforts continue to trail separations. The city hired just 68 new recruits and re-hires through the same time period.

Based on projections, the city of Seattle is presuming more officers will leave the Seattle Police Department (82) than will be hired (73) by the end of the year. But is there reason to hope things will turn around?

More from Jason Rantz: Socialist Tammy Morales quits Seattle city council because it wasn’t extreme enough

Will Seattle Police Department staffing improve in 2025?

In an interview on KIRO Newsradio, Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson celebrated one particular recruitment achievement from the third-quarter data that the city has compiled so far.

Nelson noted the quarter saw a net increase of four new recruits and re-hires at 19, compared to the 15 separations. Though she didn’t have the data at the time of the interview, the fourth quarter (Q4) is more promising with 29 new recruits and re-hires and 8 separations so far.

While it’s obviously good news, there is important context.

Separations typically slow in Q4 in relation to the rest of the year, so it’s not necessarily a reflection of what’s to come in 2025. Still, there’s been an obvious bump in new recruits and re-hires in November and fewer separations than we saw last year.

But it’s not a time to celebrate yet. There are three imminent threats to the tepid progress.

Onslaught of retirements and the ‘right’ kind of people?

Roughly 20% of the Seattle Police force is 53 years old or over. These numbers are not much better than what they were in 2023, when roughly 20% of patrol officers were over the age of 50. Seattle Police Officer Guild President Officer Mike Solan says this “is cause for concern” because they’re “eligible to retire at anytime.” Combine that with the current low levels for patrol, and it’s bigger crisis in the making.

“It’s drastic. It’s it’s horrible for our community safety,” Solan explained.

Recruits are also requiring more time for training than would normally be the case. As alarming? The new recruitment numbers may be a bit of an illusion.

Seattle Police may be hiring new recruits, but there’s concern that standards have been lowered and the wrong type of people are becoming cops in a post-Black Lives Matter world.

“When those students/recruits are met with that (an ideological motivation) and then seeing the reality of the training that they go through, and then what the reality is during their field training, some of those (experiences) don’t align with some of the ideology that you described,” Solan explained.

More from Jason RantzCourt smacks Constantine’s blocking violent criminals from deportations. He owes us money

The wrong kind of recruit isn’t just a Seattle problem

Politically-inspired recruits are not a problem unique to Seattle.

Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson said some applicants are hoping to become cops to join departments they think were dismantled and rebuilt after the influence of the Black Lives Matter movement. In other words, they’re motivated by their ideological views.

“They don’t realize that yes, we need compassionate and intelligent people, but we also need people that are able to defend themselves, and in cases where force is necessary to affect an arrest or protect another person, we do find that some people are not capable of that,” Johnson explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “That is kind of eye opening, even though we try to insulate and we try to vet and we do training before the Academy.”

More from Jason RantzSeattle man sings cringey song at city council in favor of SODAs

Seattle is broke. How will they afford to fix the Seattle Police staffing crisis?

One final hurdle in the way of the Seattle Police Department is that the city entered the budget season facing an estimated $251 million budget deficit starting next year.

While there have been cuts and reallocation, fundamentally, the city still has a spending problem. Recruiting police and settling a new contract is expensive. Can Seattle afford to hit adequate staffing levels?

“Really, the only things that are advantageous for anybody that wants to be a police officer in the city of Seattle now is not to have gratification enforcing the laws and supporting the Constitution and protecting public safety. Right now it is (also) you got to get people paid.'”

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: New TikTok Trend #50firstdates is Not a Good Idea

Here go again with another TikTok trend. The trend is #50firstdates, where girls go out on dates and bring us all along on the journey. 50 times! Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim share their thoughts about this and Adam Sandler on an all-new Double Shot. ☕️☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 […]

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gov. Jay Inslee issues spending freeze. Why?

Governor Jay Inslee mandated a spending freeze on most non-essential hiring, service contracts, purchasing, and travel for state agencies to address a significant budget shortfall. Jason Rantz thinks it could be one of two things. Jay Inslee is lying, or they just spent a ton of money. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from […]

3 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen responding to an incident in November 2024....

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: Year-end Seattle Police staffing is dire, but union warns of new looming crisis

Seattle Police are still struggling with historically low staffing levels. And there may be a bigger problem just around the corner.

3 hours ago

Tammy Morales...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Socialist Tammy Morales quits Seattle city council because it wasn’t extreme enough

Good news for Seattle. Socialist councilmember Tammy Morales is throwing in the towel because the council isn't extreme enough.

10 hours ago

El Pollo Loco Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Uhm, can y’all relax about El Pollo Loco coming to Seattle?

El Pollo Loco is coming to Western Washington, with its first location just outside of Seattle. But can we all relax a little?

14 hours ago

Image: King County Executive Dow Constantine...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Court smacks Constantine’s blocking violent criminals from deportations. He owes us money

King County executive Dow Constantine was against smacked down by a court for trying to block deportations. He should pay us back.

1 day ago

Rantz Exclusive: Year-end Seattle Police staffing is dire, but union warns of new looming crisis