Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Creepy porch pirates steal Christmas gifts, Tacoma police union warns they’re not staffed for this

Dec 9, 2024, 5:55 PM

YouTube video
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

A pair of porch pirates, who appear to be homeless, stole a package filled with Christmas gifts from the porch of a family in Tacoma. Now, the homeowner says she’s frightened by what her community has become.

The theft occurred on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:45 p.m. in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Surveillance footage shared with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH showed two men walking past the home. One of them, draped in a thick beige blanket, casually wanders up to the porch and spots the package. After a brief consultation with his accomplice, the man returns, creepily tiptoeing toward the porch like a cartoon villain, grabs a large package and conceals it under his blanket before scurrying off.

The homeowner, who shared the footage, said she’d never seen these men in her neighborhood before. The brazen theft has left her uneasy, raising concerns about the safety and direction of her community.

“It definitely made me feel unsafe and no longer want to live in Tacoma. The Hilltop area has so much potential if the city put effort into making it better,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Jason Rantz Exclusive: City of Edmonds may close police department; officers are livid, public in the dark

Can Tacoma Police handle the porch pirates?

Porch piracy explodes during the holiday season. In 2023, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue mSotetropolitan area was named the worst region for package theft in the U.S., according to a report by SafeWise.

The porch pirate concern is made worse as the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) suffers with low staffing and high call volume. They simply don’t have the staff to tackle porch pirates or any other holiday-related crime in Tacoma.

“Staffing has remained short and we have maintained about 10% shortage despite many efforts to get fully staffed,” Tacoma Police Union President Henry Betts explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “We frequently remain at minimum staffing for call responding and cannot fill specialty units because of lack of staffing. Package theft and too many lower priority response calls do not get addressed at the level of service the community needs and deserves because of low staffing.”

The homeowner knows it will be difficult to make an arrest. She said she wishes TPD had access to “equipment that would help them identify the person’s face even when they have a mask on or another sort of cover-up on.”

Inside the package were a number of Christmas gifts for the woman’s family. Now, the woman has to spend time ordering replacements.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Tacoma porch pirates...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Creepy porch pirates steal Christmas gifts, Tacoma police union warns they’re not staffed for this

Creepy porch pirates stole Christmas gifts from a family in Tacoma. As porch piracy surges, the Tacoma Police union warns of low staffing.

3 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What to Do When You Are Asked to Sign a Petition

What do you do when someone asks you to sign a petition? Jason Rantz likes to pick a fight and mess with the person. Or at least now he does. Watch an all-new Double Shot.☕☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever […]

4 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Daniel Penny verdict is a victory for justice, but a warning to Seattle

The Daniel Penny verdict was inevitable. But he shouldn't have been charged to begin with. And now, there are implications for Seattle.

10 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Will the SPD staffing crisis get worse?

Seattle’s police staffing remains historically and catastrophically low. And it might get even worse in the next few months. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

3 days ago

Photo: Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson gives a press conference in Seattle....

Jackson Meyer

As judges change tune, AG Ferguson sued for cruel COVID-19 vaccine mandate firings

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is facing a lawsuit for firing several employees over their refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

3 days ago

Image: Kent residents attend a "Community Connect" meeting....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Superintendent vows to protect illegal immigrants from nonexistent threat

Illegal immigrants apparently have an ally in one superintendent vowing to protect them from a threat that doesn't even exist.

4 days ago

Rantz: Creepy porch pirates steal Christmas gifts, Tacoma police union warns they’re not staffed for this