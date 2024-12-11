Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Edmonds School District planned session to help illegal immigrants break federal law

Dec 10, 2024, 4:55 PM

illegal immigrants...

Copy of the flyer of the event at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood. (Photo obtained by "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH)

(Photo obtained by "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood had planned a controversial information session with the Mexican Consulate on ways to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation. However, after the event gained widespread attention through the popular LibsOfTikTok account, the school decided to cancel it.

The event, titled “Know Your Rights,” was originally scheduled for Dec. 17 in the Meadowdale High School library. According to the event flyer, the Mexican Consulate intended to provide information about immigration to “families and allies in the Edmonds School District and nearby communities.” The event was sponsored by the Edmonds School District.

“Learn how to prepare for immigration raids and your individual rights when approached, detained or incarcerated by police or immigration agents,” the flyer noted in English and Spanish.

More from Jason Rantz: Superintendent vows to protect illegal immigrants from nonexistent threat

Why was the info session for illegal immigrants canceled by the Edmonds School District?

After gaining social media attention, a spokesperson for the Edmonds School District confirmed the illegal immigrant info-session’s cancellation.

“The online attention it garnered has led to some online comments of harassing and threatening nature,” spokesperson Curtis Campbell explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Campbell cited examples of comments such as, “This meeting sounds like a great place to start a roundup,” and “I’m going to show up with my ICE hat!”

“Due to this, we believe it is in the best interest of families and staff to not hold the event,” Campbell explained. “We do not have plans to reschedule at this time.”

More from Jason Rantz: Conservatives won a major abortion case that no one is talking about

How many students or families are impacted?

The event is obviously controversial. Why is a school district providing info sessions on how to circumvent federal law? It’s not even clear how many students or families in the district would be impacted.

“While we don’t collect this data by law, we believe there are a number of families in our district who would be considered undocumented,” Campbell explained. “The Migrant Policy Institute estimated there are 25,000 living in Snohomish County.”

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deport illegal immigrants, prioritizing dangerous criminals for deportation. There are a reported 1.4 million illegal immigrants who have already been ordered to be deported, yet remain in this country.

More from Jason RantzCourt smacks Constantine’s blocking violent criminals from deportations. He owes us money

How is this appropriate?

The Edmonds School District was wrong to plan the “Know Your Rights” event for illegal immigrants from the start.

Public schools should focus on education, not hosting sessions that effectively teach families how to avoid federal immigration law enforcement. Such events blur the line between providing community resources and actively endorsing actions that circumvent the law.

If the father of a student is in the country illegally and faces deportation for a sexual assault or an armed robbery, the Edmonds School District is telling the community that not only will it fight to keep that father in this country illegally, but keep the child in his care. What kind of message does this send?

Schools are meant to serve as places of learning for all students, not venues for politically charged workshops. Hosting this event under the guise of legal education undermines public trust. The backlash and subsequent cancellation were inevitable, and this misstep should serve as a lesson for the district to focus on its primary responsibility: educating students, not wading into political issues the district would never dare go on record to defend.

More from Jason RantzDaniel Penny verdict is a victory for justice, but a warning to Seattle

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Whole Foods Seriously Needs to Fix Their Soup Bar!

The Double Shot already took on the Whole Foods olive bar. But wait until you hear what’s wrong with the soup bar! ☕️☕️ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast Listen to the Jake and Spike Show every […]

5 hours ago

illegal immigrants...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Edmonds School District planned session to help illegal immigrants break federal law

The Edmonds School District was forced into canceling an event meant to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation.

6 hours ago

abortion case...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Conservatives won a major abortion case that no one is talking about

The state of Idaho saw a massive victory in defending an abortion trafficking law case courtesy of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

15 hours ago

Tacoma porch pirates...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Creepy porch pirates steal Christmas gifts, Tacoma police union warns they’re not staffed for this

Creepy porch pirates stole Christmas gifts from a family in Tacoma. As porch piracy surges, the Tacoma Police union warns of low staffing.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What to Do When You Are Asked to Sign a Petition

What do you do when someone asks you to sign a petition? Jason Rantz likes to pick a fight and mess with the person. Or at least now he does. Watch an all-new Double Shot.☕☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever […]

1 day ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Daniel Penny verdict is a victory for justice, but a warning to Seattle

The Daniel Penny verdict was inevitable. But he shouldn't have been charged to begin with. And now, there are implications for Seattle.

1 day ago

Rantz: Edmonds School District planned session to help illegal immigrants break federal law