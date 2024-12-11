Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: A Seattle man dressed as a cat asked me to support Amnesty International. It freaked meowt

Dec 11, 2024, 6:20 AM | Updated: 6:31 am

A man in a yellow Amnesty International vest tries to garner support for his cause while sporting a cat tail. (Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

I was walking my dog D’Artagnan Monday evening when a man in a yellow Amnesty International vest approached me, presumably wanting me to donate money or sign a petition. The chances of me agreeing to either are non-existent, but even if it was a cause I could respect, this man stood no chance of being taken seriously: he was sporting a cat tail.

Yes, a grown man (I believe it was a man, at least) waving the banner of a human rights organization, chose to accessorize with feline cosplay. It doesn’t exactly scream, “Take us seriously!” And how he caused my dog to react? It really freaked meowt. I mean, “me out.”

I wasn’t the only one to dismiss the Amnesty International cat man, but I bet I was the only conservative who walked by. The rest of the crowd walking quickly away from the human-cat were likely liberals who could identify with what Amnesty International claims to support. But who wants to donate money to or sign a petition from a man who might be a furry?

No, not even in Seattle should an Amnesty International cat man be taken seriously

Seattle has long prided itself on accepting everyone as they are. Live and let live! Love your authentic self!

But at what point does acceptance morph into absurd indulgence and awkward narcissism? There’s nothing inherently harmful or dangerous about a man strapping on a cat tail and, perhaps, purring his way through life. But can we stop pretending this is normal adult behavior? It’s not quirky, it’s certainly not charming, and it definitely doesn’t bolster the credibility of Amnesty International as some accepting organization, at least to the extent that they’re even aware of this activist’s sartorial decisions.

Amnesty International’s mission — to selectively advocate for human rights and justice worldwide (except for Jews) — is supposed to be serious. So why on earth would anyone think that a cosplay accessory belongs on a representative for this mission? It’s like sending a clown (or Antony Blinken) to negotiate a peace treaty.

Photo: D'Artagnan was confused walking by the cat man. Is he a human friend or feline foe?

D’Artagnan was confused walking by the cat man. Is he a human friend or feline foe? (Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

Don’t defend this absurdity

Of course, the defenders of this Amnesty International cat man behavior will trot out the tired tropes: “Who are we to judge?” and “It’s just a personal expression! They’re being their authentic selves!” Spare me.

Representation actually does matter. Whether it’s a business suit or a T-shirt with a cause emblazoned on the chest, what someone wears while representing an organization sends a message. In this case, the message is, “We’re totally unserious people and we need help.” Imagine the reaction if a representative from the UN walked into a meeting with world leaders wearing bunny ears or dog paws. They’re supposed to be taken seriously because they’re living as their authentic self?

The Radical Left asks us to merely accept this expression, shaming us if we don’t. Sam Brinton, a man who wears a dress and lipstick while donning a full goatee, is not a serious person. But we were told to take him seriously? Oddly, we semi-often see fully nude people walking the sidewalks outside our studio and we’re supposed to pretend this is normal behavior? Just the other day, we saw two people fully dressed as furries. But we’re not supposed to judge. But, I am judging. More normal people are.

Photo: People fully dressed as furries outside the KTTH studio.

People fully dressed as furries outside the KTTH studio. (Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

Acceptance or parody?

Seattle’s culture of “acceptance” has undeniably veered into self-parody. We’ve become Portland.

We’ve taken the concept of individuality and turned it into a cartoon. Wearing a cat tail might be amusing at Comic-Con, but on the streets, representing an international NGO? It’s just cringe-inducing. And it’s just plain weird. Even Tim Walz might say so.

Whether we like it or not, people make snap judgments. A passerby unfamiliar with a cause might see the man with the cat tail and dismiss the organization, no matter which he represented, as a joke. Worse, they might assume its mission is equally unserious.

Seattle, and society at large, must embrace a dose of reality: This expression isn’t normal.

Not everything should be blindly accepted — including the Amnesty International cat man

Not everything is acceptable just because it’s wrapped in the guise of self-expression.

Adults have a responsibility to represent themselves — and the causes they care about — with dignity and professionalism. If you want to dress like a cat, do it on your own time. But when you’re standing on a busy street asking for donations to fight for justice and equality, you probably should look the part. If the Amnesty International cat man represented a group or cause I supported, I’d be beyond annoyed.

This isn’t about crushing individuality or even being meanspirited; it’s about understanding context. A little decorum can go a long way in achieving credibility. If any group or business wants to be taken seriously, it should start by setting a baseline for how its representatives present themselves. I asked Amnesty International if they have a dress code for their field activists, but I haven’t heard back. Either way, right now, the message they’re sending is as mixed as a bad improv routine we’re supposed to be impressed by.

Seattle may embrace the unconventional, but there’s a fine line between being unique and being ridiculous. And it’s not brave to wear a cat tail.

So to the man with the cat tail: put it away. Save the tail for Halloween, and either act like a grown-up or get a job waving a sign for the opening of a Halloween costume shop.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Photo: A man in a yellow Amnesty International vest tries to garner support for his cause while spo...

