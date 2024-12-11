Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle man arrested after reportedly ramming multiple vehicles trying to flee police

Dec 11, 2024, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

Man tries to escape police after ramming several vehicles. (Photo: Seattle Police Dept.)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly rammed and damaged more than half a dozen vehicles while trying to escape from Seattle police.

The incident began around 8 a.m. when residents in the 7000 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast reported seeing a man in an Audi A6 sedan who appeared to be unconscious and slumped forward for at least a half hour. Concerned for his well-being, they contacted the authorities.

MyNorthwest News: Are anti-graffiti drones the future of keeping WA’s roads clear of the vandalism?

Seattle police officers quickly responded to the scene and strategically positioned their patrol vehicles to prevent the suspect from fleeing and posing a danger to the public. Despite their efforts, the situation escalated when the suspect woke up.

Officers attempted to rouse the man using loud PA announcements, sirens and by knocking on the driver’s side window. When the suspect finally awoke, he immediately started the vehicle and began ramming the patrol cars blocking his path. In his desperate attempt to escape, he struck three unoccupied police vehicles and four parked, unoccupied civilian cars.

Crime blotter: Jewelry bandits attempt getaway from police via stolen rowboat, until it sank

The suspect’s Audi was eventually disabled due to the repeated collisions. He refused to exit the vehicle, prompting a standoff with the police. Officers negotiated with the suspect for about 30 minutes before he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man was arrested for felony malicious mischief and transported to the North Precinct for processing. During the investigation, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe from the vehicle, adding to the charges he may face.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

