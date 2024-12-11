A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly rammed and damaged more than half a dozen vehicles while trying to escape from Seattle police.

The incident began around 8 a.m. when residents in the 7000 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast reported seeing a man in an Audi A6 sedan who appeared to be unconscious and slumped forward for at least a half hour. Concerned for his well-being, they contacted the authorities.

Seattle police officers quickly responded to the scene and strategically positioned their patrol vehicles to prevent the suspect from fleeing and posing a danger to the public. Despite their efforts, the situation escalated when the suspect woke up.

Officers attempted to rouse the man using loud PA announcements, sirens and by knocking on the driver’s side window. When the suspect finally awoke, he immediately started the vehicle and began ramming the patrol cars blocking his path. In his desperate attempt to escape, he struck three unoccupied police vehicles and four parked, unoccupied civilian cars.

The suspect’s Audi was eventually disabled due to the repeated collisions. He refused to exit the vehicle, prompting a standoff with the police. Officers negotiated with the suspect for about 30 minutes before he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man was arrested for felony malicious mischief and transported to the North Precinct for processing. During the investigation, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine and a meth pipe from the vehicle, adding to the charges he may face.

