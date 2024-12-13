Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Scammers continue to target small Washington businesses

Dec 13, 2024, 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

Example of one of the scam letters being sent to WA small businesses, (Photo: WA Attorney General)...

Example of one of the scam letters being sent to WA small businesses, (Photo: WA Attorney General)

(Photo: WA Attorney General)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Attorney General’s office continues to warn small businesses of scam letters demanding payment.

The very official-looking letters appear to be from the Secretary of State’s office and they want money well beyond the cost of state business filings.

“Washington businesses are a foundational aspect of our state and critical to our economy’s health,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement to the Washington State Standard.

MyNorthwest News: Seattle, King County file lawsuit to upend natural gas initiative

The letters on what appears to be Secretary of State letterhead threatened business owners with fines or dissolution.

The AG’s office said it has had reports of more than 40 letters. It asks businesses who receive the letter to call the Secretary of State’s office to confirm their legitimacy.

“Business owners deserve to feel protected and equipped with information to deny malicious attempts on their franchise,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement, “Scammers can be sophisticated, but don’t be fooled. Be on the lookout for signs of a scam. If you think you’ve been the target of a scam, contact my office.”

KIRO Newsradio: King County expert urges parents to talk to children amid teacher abuse allegations

The letters demand excessive fees and threaten businesses with added late costs, even possible jail time.

There are several ways to be alerted to scams. Often, the letters list a Sacramento, Calif. address. The QR code on the letter directs recipients to a .org website instead of the standard .gov.

Businesses can check with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure the legitimacy of the fees.

If you have already paid after receiving a letter, the AG office said to consider stopping payment through your financial institution.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

