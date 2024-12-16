Communicating with friends and family throughout the state could soon become easier.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced Monday it approved more than $15.9 million in funding to expand internet access throughout Washington. The grant comes from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program and is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, according to a news release from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Monday.

“Internet for All” was established in Washington to implement reliable high-speed internet across the state and expand digital equity programs and internet education trainings, as stated on the Washington State Department of Commerce’s website.

“Washington has committed to make ‘Internet for all’ possible and I’m grateful these funds will continue those efforts,” Washington State Governor Jay Inslee stated, via the release. “We’re one of the best-connected states as far as broadband goes but still have more than 200,000 households without broadband access.”

The NTIA said the funding will go toward developing a train-the-trainer certificate program, with a peer-to-peer model to ensure education is culturally relevant and accessible for “covered populations.” The money will also provide outreach and engagement, in-person digital skills trainings, tools, education and resources related to online privacy, cybersecurity and digital literacy. The state of Washington will also partner with internet service providers to promote cybersecurity education.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray added the $15,983,291 grant will be used to support Washington’s workforce, community colleges and community-based organizations, along with providing access to underserved populations. It will also go toward fostering education in the state’s public schools and expanding virtual healthcare, such as telehealth, in rural areas.

Murray said in addition to the grant, several awards, totaling more than $32 million, have been announced for Tribes in Washington from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

More than $6 million will go to the Lower Elwha Tribal Community to provide high-speed internet access to 250 households via fiber, nearly $6.2 million will go to the Makah Indian Tribe to provide high-speed internet to around 160 households, more than $1 million will be used to provide digital literacy and technology equity for the Spokane Tribe, nearly $8.5 million will go to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to provide high-speed internet access to around 100 households and more than $10 million will be used to provide high-speed internet for around 650 households in the Tulalip Tribes of Washington.

“This funding represents a major step toward closing the digital divide in Washington state — making sure that everyone, no matter where they live, can make the most of a high-speed internet connection to work, study, get health care, and connect with their loved ones,” Murray said via a news release from her office on Monday.

