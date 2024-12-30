What an odd year for films and the Hollywood box office. The biggest films of the year were all underwhelming — at least the ones that I saw (sorry, “Despicable Me 4”). The ones that seemed critically promising were just the opposite.

“Wicked” is a film adored because people loved the play, but it’s a relatively mediocre adaptation. No one asked for “Moana 2,” certainly not when there’s a live-action version imminent. “Twisters” was a fun action film, but hardly one that I’ll remember when I hit publish on this piece. “Deadpool & Wolverine” was a lot of fun, but amounted to skits Frankensteined into a Marvel film.

The movies that were supposed to be Oscar shoe-ins were remarkably underwhelming. Timothée Chalamet shined in an otherwise dull and oddly uninspired “A Complete Unknown.” Unsurprisingly, Ridley Scott delivered another dud in “Gladiator 2.” “The Brutalist” was wonderfully directed and acted and yet it felt completely unnecessary and was way too long. And then there’s “Conclave,” with an ending so absurd, it could make one question their religion.

So where were all the great films? They were the ones I least expected to enjoy. From a musical thriller with a transgender drug cartel kingpin and a woman who hoards snails to a stripper with an annoying Brooklyn accent and a cat fighting for survival during a flood, I was surprised by the sheer caliber of brilliant, entertaining, thought-provoking stories that I wish more people would see. And that’s where this comes in.

The top 10 films of 2024

10. Emila Perez (Karla Sofía Gascón) is a dangerous leader of a Mexican drug cartel who embarks on a late-in-life journey of self-discovery after asking her attorney Rita (Zoe Saldana) to find a competent and discreet doctor to complete his gender transition into a female. After a not-so-chance encounter years later, Perez convinces Rita to reconnect her with her family and help heal the families she destroyed as a cartel leader.

“Emila Perez” is an inventive musical that manages to work despite the heavy subject matter, driven by standout performances from Gascón and Saldana. The songs were far more satisfying musical than “Wicked” could hope to be. On paper, this film shouldn’t work, but in reality, I didn’t want to stop watching.

9. Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman as a powerful CEO who puts her future on the line when she has a kinky affair with a young intern.

“Babygirl” is a bold, provocative take on workplace power struggles, elevated by especially gutsy (and graphic) performances from Kidman and Dickinson. It refreshes the genre with sharp storytelling and an unexpected twist on the traditional dynamic of how power and ambition collide in the workplace.

8. The Apprentice is the story of how a young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) was shaped under the domineering mentor Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) and how he became the real estate mogul who would ultimately become president.

With brilliant performances by Stan and Strong, “The Apprentice” mostly rises above caricature to deliver an intriguing character study that can help explain Trump’s personality.

7. Better Man is a 2024 semi-biographical musical chronicling the life of British pop singer Robbie Williams, from his early days in the boy band Take That to his successful solo career, while candidly addressing his personal struggles with fame and addiction.

This inventive biopic, with a CGI chimpanzee as Williams, represents how he felt like a “performing monkey.” The film redefines what a musical biopic can be without making it all about the gimmick. It handles, in particular, Williams’ complex relationship with his father with sensitivity. But its seamless integration of his music is what elevates a somewhat routine story into an unforgettable experience.

6. The Wild Robot, based on Peter Brown’s novel, is an animated feature that follows Roz (Lupita Nyong’o), a service robot stranded on an uninhabited island, who adapts to her surroundings by forming bonds with local wildlife. Eventually, she (it?) becomes the adoptive mother to an orphaned gosling named Brightbill (Kit Connor).

“The Wild Robot” is a stunningly animated film with breathtaking visuals and a heartfelt, poignant story. Its emotional depth makes it a standout in family cinema that can entertain kids, but be especially appealing to adults. This is a story with heart, beauty and meaning, proving that animation can be both artful and deeply moving, rather than whatever we’re supposed to believe “Despicable Me” is.

5. Dune: Part Two continues the epic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he allies with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to avenge his family’s downfall by confronting House Harkonnen and the Emperor. Facing a choice between love and the fate of the universe, Paul aims to prevent a terrible future only he is able to see.

“Dune: Part Two” masterfully takes an intricate, sprawling story and makes it accessible without losing its depth or grandeur. Every frame is wonderfully shot, capturing the scale and emotion of this epic tale. With its compelling narrative and high stakes, it solidifies itself as a defining chapter in modern sci-fi cinema.

4. Memoir of a Snail is a 2024 Australian stop-motion animated tragicomedy directed by award-winner Adam Elliot. The film follows Grace Pudel (Sarah Snook), a melancholic woman who copes with life’s painful hardships by hoarding snails. The film is told through Pudel reflecting on her life’s themes of loneliness and resilience.

To say I was surprised by this film’s emotional depth is an understatement. It’s a devastatingly beautiful masterpiece that explains what critics mean when they say a film “delves deep into the human condition.” Its brilliant pacing and narration compel an emotional response that, honestly, is very uncomfortable to experience, but one that makes it an unforgettable cinematic journey. The film’s meticulous craftsmanship and poignant storytelling solidify its place among the year’s top films.

3. Juror #2 is a courtroom drama directed by Clint Eastwood, focused on juror Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), who realizes he may be responsible for the murder case he’s deliberating, leading to a profound moral conflict.

Eastwood’s direction delivers a nearly flawless courtroom procedural, exploring compelling moral questions with surprising depth and nuance. If this is indeed Eastwood’s final film, he concludes his illustrious career on a high note, leaving the viewer with a thought-provoking narrative that lingers long after the credits roll.



2. Flow is an animated fantasy adventure directed by Gints Zilbalodis, best known for “Away.” The film follows a solitary black cat navigating a post-apocalyptic, flooded world, forming alliances with other animals it used to fear, with hopes of surviving and finding safety.

“Flow” is a captivating, dialogue-free, moving story of survival and camaraderie amongst animals that would normally kill one another to survive, not work with one another for that same purpose. The exceptional animation brings this flooded landscape to life, creating a colorful, visual feast that is mesmerizing from start to finish. Its powerful message about resilience resonates deeply, with characters that are so vulnerable that you feel the stakes the entire film, making it one of the standout films of the year. I cannot offer enough praise for this film. It sticks with you.

1. Anora is a true dramedy directed by Sean Baker. It follows Ani (Mikey Madison), a young stripper and sex worker from Brooklyn, whose listless life takes an unexpected turn after she impulsively marries Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the impulsive son of a Russian billionaire. But when word gets back to Vanya’s parents in Russia, his father’s local henchmen (one played by Yura Borisov) try to intervene.

Consider this a rom-com evolved. “Anora” features brilliant performances from the entire cast, with Oscar nods that should be guaranteed for Madison and Borisov, delivering a story that’s both fun and emotionally resonant. The film has an adventurous spirit and, at the hands of Baker, feels grander than its premise would suggest. It’s endlessly entertainment. “Anora” stands out as a top-tier film, seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt storytelling.

