Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Starbucks baristas begin five-day strike in Seattle, LA, Chicago

Dec 20, 2024, 7:24 AM

starbucks...

In an aerial view, a US flag flies above the Starbucks headquarters at Starbucks Center on July 3, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

(Photo: David Ryder, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starbucks baristas are going on strike Friday in Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago after contract negotiations broke down earlier this week.

The workers are planning for the strike to last five days, starting Dec. 20, but the strike could spread to hundreds of stores across the country by Christmas Eve. This decision from Starbucks Workers United comes after the company’s management allegedly prematurely ended a bargaining session earlier this week. The coffee retailer has denied this accusation.

More on Starbucks: Starbucks expands parental leave benefits for hourly part-time employees

Starbucks Workers United represents more than 11,000 baristas across 500 stores in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Michelle Eisen, a union delegate and barista, talked about the need for improved pay and working conditions, especially when comparing to the new CEO’s salary. When Brian Niccol took over Starbucks as its new chief, his annual salary is listed at $1.6 million, but he also received a signing bonus of $10 million and was given $75 million in stock options to compensate for his forfeiture of Chipotle equity.

“I have a hard time believing that the CEO of this company works 10,000 times harder than I do, or any one of these baristas does on this floor,” Eisen told Bloomberg News.

The coffee giant said it’s ready to continue negotiations, according to KIRO 7.

More on Starbucks: Despite a CEO based in Cali, Starbucks employees need to be in the office 3 days a week come January

“Workers United delegates prematurely ended our bargaining session this week. It is disappointing they didn’t return to the table given the progress we’ve made to date,” Starbucks wrote in a prepared statement obtained by KIRO 7. “Since April, we’ve held more than nine bargaining sessions over 20 days. We’ve reached over 30 meaningful agreements on hundreds of topics Workers United delegates told us were important to them, including many economic issues.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

starbucks...

Frank Sumrall

Starbucks baristas begin five-day strike in Seattle, LA, Chicago

Starbucks baristas are going on strike Friday in Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago after contract negotiations broke down earlier this week.

4 seconds ago

sea-tac airport...

Frank Sumrall

Traveling through Sea-Tac Airport this holiday season? Prepare for mass crowds

More than two million passengers are expected to go through Sea-Tac Airport between now and Jan. 2, with Dec. 20 being the busiest day.

1 hour ago

Photo: King County is cracking down on graffiti vandals....

Charlie Harger

King County cracks down on prolific graffiti vandals as small businesses, taxpayers suffer

In what officials described as the largest crackdown on graffiti vandalism in King County’s history, prosecutors have filed 34 felony cases against 17 defendants.

16 hours ago

Frito-Lay potato chips. (Photo: Frito-Lay)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Frito-Lay issues limited recall on undeclared milk in Classic Potato Chips distributed in WA and OR

Frito-Lay has announced a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to the potential presence of undeclared milk.

17 hours ago

Photo: Bikini barista....

Bill Kaczaraba

Owner of Washington bikini barista stands sentenced to prison time

The owner of a chain of bikini barista coffee stands has been sentenced to 10 months in prison and fined $75k for filing false tax returns.

17 hours ago

Green Hill School in Chehalis. (Photo: Green Hill School)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Chehalis juvenile rehabilitation facility takes steps to prevent contraband, new drug

Green Hill School in Olympia has implemented new restrictions and increased the number of searches at the juvenile rehabilitation facility.

18 hours ago

Starbucks baristas begin five-day strike in Seattle, LA, Chicago