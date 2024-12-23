Close
MONEY

Nordstrom to be acquired by Nordstrom family, Mexican retail group for $6.25B

Dec 23, 2024, 6:22 AM

Shoppers come and go from Nordstrom flagship store in Seattle. (File photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Century-old department store Nordstrom has agreed to be acquired and taken private by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group for $6.25 billion, the company said Monday.

Nordstrom shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Nordstrom common stock, representing a 42% premium on the company’s stock as of March 18, when reports of a potential transaction was reported by the media.

That offer tops the previous $23-per-share bid that the family and Mexican retail group, El Puerto de Liverpool, made in September.

The board also plans to authorize a special dividend of up to 25 cents per share, based on Nordstrom’s cash on hand immediately prior to and contingent on the close of the transaction.

Nordstrom’s board of directors unanimously approved the the proposed transaction, while Erik and Pete Nordstrom — part of the Nordstrom family taking over the company — recused themselves from voting.

Earlier coverage: Nordstrom considers taking the company private

Following the close of the transaction, the Nordstrom family will have a majority ownership stake in the company.

Erik and Pete Nordstrom are the fourth-generation leaders of the Seattle-based retailer, which was founded in 1901 as a shoe store. Erik is the company’s chief executive and Peter is president.

Nordstrom shares fell about 1.5% in premarket trading, to $24.16 per share. Shares are up about 34% so far in 2024.

Last quarter, Nordstrom beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue and profit forecasts as sales jumped 4.6% to nearly $3.5 billion.

After opening 23 new stores so far this year, the company now operates a combined 381 Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S.

