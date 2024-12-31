Close
Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody

Dec 30, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

Pierce County deputies are investigating a homicide. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is currently investigating a homicide, it wrote on X Friday at 5:24 p.m.

PCSD said a man suspected of committing the crime is in custody.

The homicide occurred in the 2300 block of 165th Street East, according to deputies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody