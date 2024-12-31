Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is currently investigating a homicide, it wrote on X Friday at 5:24 p.m.

PCSD said a man suspected of committing the crime is in custody.

The homicide occurred in the 2300 block of 165th Street East, according to deputies.

