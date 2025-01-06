Notoriously soft-on-crime Seattle Judge Veronica Galván released an armed robbery suspect shortly before he allegedly disemboweled a teen in Everett. She’s effectively as dangerous as the violent suspects she chooses to keep out on the streets.

Millorz J. Canales, a 17-year-old alleged member of the Norteno gang, was charged with a brutal assault, kidnapping and robbery on December 17, 2024. According to court documents, Canales, with an accomplice, lured a 14-year-old, identified as a rival gang member, to Lions Park under false pretenses. The victim was stripped nude, tied to a tree, disemboweled, stabbed eight times, carved with the gang-related symbol “N,” and left to die, according to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (SCPAO). But the victim survived and escaped to a nearby home to ask for help.

“His head was swollen on both sides and clearly deformed. His intestines were hanging outside of his body from one of the open wounds,” according to court documents. There is surveillance footage of the 20-minute-long attack.

Police said the victim immediately identified Canales as the teen primarily responsible for the alleged attack. Canales and the other teen were armed during the alleged attack. Everett Police arrested Canales and said they found evidence tying him to the crime, including a bloody sweatshirt and a bloody pair of green boxers.

This savage act was reportedly motivated by gang rivalry and personal grievances. The victim admitted to being associated with the South Side Locos (SSL) street gang, according to police. But the incident wouldn’t have happened if the suspect was in jail where he belonged.

Why would Judge Veronica Galván go easy on dangerous suspect?

Weeks before the alleged disembowelment, Canales was arrested for an alleged gang-related armed robbery in Seattle. He was arrested on November 15, but released on December 2 over objections by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

Canales was out of jail because of King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Galván, a radical activist-judge who considers herself part of the “resistance.”

“What does resistance look like when you wear a black robe? I recognize that the institution I work for never expected me to occupy this space. But I shall occupy it by acknowledging my privilege and recognizing the institution I love has been complicit in perpetuating oppression,” she wrote on Facebook in 2017.

Resistance, however, actually looks like left-wing judges releasing dangerous suspects regardless of the threat they pose to the community.

At the time that Galván released Canales from custody, he was convicted of theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in 2022 and pled guilty to obstruction in 2023. On the obstruction case, SCPAO said he violated probation and consequently spent seven days in detention. He also has referrals out of Thurston County for robbery in the first degree from a case in October 2023.

A pattern of dangerous decisions

Releasing Canales wasn’t merely a poor decision by Judge Veronica Galván. It’s part of a pattern of releasing violent suspects, especially when they’re youth. It makes her decisions especially dangerous.

Galván released a youth who police said, along with his older brother, used untraceable ghost guns during a carjacking and high-speed chase in Seattle. The judge ignored the concerns of the juvenile probation counselor and the prosecutor.

In another case, Galván released three teens accused of threatening parade-goers with guns modified with a Glock switch to become fully automatic. It was during this case that she further revealed her dangerous ideology that makes her one of the most dangerous judges in Washington.

Judge Veronica Galván doesn’t understand her role as a judge

During a hearing for three teens allegedly brandishing modified guns, Judge Veronica Galván complained that jail doesn’t work.

“We’ve detained people for years, years, and crime is still here. Children are still committing inappropriate things, we still have behaviors that are concerning. This is going to take a lot more than just throwing people in and locking them up without a key,” she said.

Galván’s statement indicates just how little she understands about the criminal justice system and her role in it. She’s not there to end crime as we know it. She’s there to enforce the law fairly and without bias, and to protect victims and the public.

The purpose of jail is not solely about reforming and punishing offenders, either. It is also meant to protect the public from future harm. By dismissing incarceration as ineffective, Galván trivializes the experiences of victims and overlooks a foundational principle of accountability. If actions have no meaningful consequences, why would offenders ever consider changing their behavior?

Judge Veronica Galván is an ideologue

The teens that Judge Veronica Galván routinely gave passes to posed a clear and immediate danger to their community. By refusing to recognize the value of incarceration as both a punishment and deterrent, and as a means to protect society, Galván is choosing to gamble with public safety. Each offender released too soon is another opportunity for tragedy to strike. The alleged incident in Everett is an example of that.

Reforming offenders, especially when they’re teens, is an admirable goal, but it doesn’t negate the necessity of punishment. When someone commits a crime, especially one that endangers lives, they must face consequences that fit their actions. Removing dangerous individuals from the streets isn’t just about “locking them up and throwing away the key”; it’s about ensuring that law-abiding citizens can live without fear of becoming the next victim.

Initially appointed by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee to the King County Superior Court, Galván has stayed on the bench since 2014 because she continues to run for re-election unchallenged. She has rebuked previous criticisms of her dangerous decisions by claiming critics simply don’t understand the nuance of her role as a judge. In other words, we’re not smart enough to realize she’s making just decisions by going easy on violent criminal suspects with records.

Instead of undermining the system, Judge Galván should focus on enforcing it effectively to serve both justice and the safety of the community. But to do so, she’d have to drop her radical ideological views, which doesn’t seem likely. What is likely? That Galván continues to terrorize Washingtonians via her dangerous decisions on the bench until she’s finally successfully challenged on the ballot.

