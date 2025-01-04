Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Passenger recounts Boeing door plug blowout one year later

Jan 4, 2025, 2:45 PM

Sunday marks one year since an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency...

Sunday marks one year since an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew out mid-flight. (Photo: Sam Matthews)

(Photo: Sam Matthews)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY GWEN BAUMGARDNER, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sunday marks one year since an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew out mid-flight.

The plane was a Boeing 737 Max 9.

“The oxygen masks come down, and I’m like, ‘this completely feels like a movie,’” recalls passenger Andrew Chhur.

He says it sounded like an explosion on the flight. It was a moment he says he thought might be his last. Chhur reached for his phone to say his goodbyes.

“What I thought would be, last messages to friends and family, just telling them, you know, ‘hey, something happened on this plane, not sure if I’m going to make it,’” says Chhur.

Fellow passengers shared in that fear.

“It’s only by the grace of God and ten minutes that I’m still here,” says Garrett Cunningham.

That January 5th flight was the start of a turbulent year for Boeing.

“What’s it going to take for Boeing to get its act together?” asks attorney Mark Lindquist. “They’ve suffered lawsuits, they’ve been criminally prosecuted, and their stock prices plummeted.”

Lindquist represents 34 clients, including Chhur, suing the aerospace giant for their experience on that flight. The filing claims that “the Max 9 aircraft was unreasonably dangerous and defective.”

“For lack of better words, this shouldn’t fly for a company like Boeing,” says Chhur.

Lindquist calls the door plug blowout yet another example of Boeing’s negligence. He also represents families who lost loved ones in the deadly airline crashes in Ethiopia in 2019 and Indonesia in 2018. Both planes were Boeing-made.

“After 346 people died in the two Max 8 crashes, Boeing put out a list of things they’re going to do to fix the problems and change the culture,” says Lindquist. “That didn’t happen. Now they have a new list out of changes they’re going to make. And at this point, a lot of us are skeptical.”

A spokesperson with Boeing declined multiple requests for an interview with KIRO 7.

In a statement, the company outlined a list of action items they say they’ve implemented over the past year.

They include things like:  “new random quality audits, “strengthened training for mechanics and quality inspectors,” and “significantly-reduced defects in 737 fuselage assembly at Spirit AeroSystems by increasing inspection points at build locations.”

“There’s no room for error in manufacturing an airplane,” says Lindquist. “Lives depend upon the quality of that aircraft.”

©2025 Cox Media Group

 

MyNorthwest News

Water shoots high into the air after an unknown driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Kent. (Photo:...

Tom Brock

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Kent, flooding several apartments

Residents in Kent are dealing with flooded-out apartments from a broken fire hydrant that sent thousands of gallons of water spewing into the air.

25 minutes ago

Sunday marks one year since an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency...

Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Passenger recounts Boeing door plug blowout one year later

Sunday marks one year since an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew out mid-flight.

1 hour ago

KIRO 7 surveyed big-name grocery stores in Kent and Federal Way to find the cheapest prices....

Brandon Thompson, KIRO7 News

Affordable eggs: KIRO 7 hunts for best prices in Washington

Egg prices are skyrocketing across Washington as the Avian Flu infects millions of laying hens across the country.

2 hours ago

Steilacoom has announced it wil no longer fund the summertime outdoor concert series at Pioneer Par...

Tom Brock

Town of Steilacoom pulls plug on outdoor concert series

The future of a popular outdoor concert series in Steilacoom is uncertain, after the city announced it won’t be funding the program this year.

3 hours ago

Police say a driver struck and killed a female pedestrian who was walking in the lanes of traffic i...

Tom Brock

Woman walking in roadway struck and killed on East Marginal Way

Detectives with the Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car that hit a pedestrian.

5 hours ago

Image: The Mary Pilgrim Inn in North Seattle, formerly a hotel, provides housing for nearly 100 peo...

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest staff

Salmonella outbreak linked to North Seattle shelter serving Christmas dinner

Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a North Seattle homeless shelter.

22 hours ago

Passenger recounts Boeing door plug blowout one year later