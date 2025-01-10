Close
Island County closes 2003 cold case, identifies killer but can’t prosecute

Jan 10, 2025, 7:30 AM

A KIRO 7 graphic displaying a map of where Tamara "Tammy" Mattson's body was found. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS


Island County authorities have closed the investigation into the 2003 murder of Tamara “Tammy” Mattson at Camano Island State Park, identifying Carl D. Schlobom, 69, as the perpetrator, according to a joint announcement from Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks and Island County Sheriff Rick Felici.

Though investigators are confident they have identified the killer, Schlobom cannot be prosecuted due to advanced dementia.

Schlobom is currently serving a sentence of life without parole in Arizona for a 2005 murder.

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Island County authorities have closed the cold case investigation into the 2003 murder of Tamara "Tammy" Mattson in Island County.

1 hour ago

