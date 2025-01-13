Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Officer-involved shooting in Centralia: Suspect killed after brawl with police

Jan 13, 2025, 7:10 AM

Police tape runs across a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An officer with the Centralia Police Department (CPD) shot and killed a man during a physical altercation after initially responding to a domestic dispute call.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, CPD officers were called and responded to the disturbance, located on the 400 block of North Ash Street in Centralia. Once they arrived, the first officer on the scene got into a physical fight with the male suspect.

Violent week of crime in Tukwila: Fatal stabbing, double shooting, police cars struck

During the brawl, The officer discharged their firearm and struck the suspect, killing him at the scene.

The officer who shot and killed the man suffered injuries from the altercation. The involved officer has since been placed on leave.

While the officer and the deceased male’s names have not been released as of this reporting, the Office of Internal Affairs (OII) will be conducting an investigation into the situation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

