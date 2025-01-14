Surveillance footage captured two suspected pimps exchanging gunfire while driving down Aurora Avenue in Seattle. The incident raises an important question: Will these pimps pay any attention to the new anti-gun bills Washington Democrats introduced in Olympia? Or will they continue to flaunt the law, leaving law-abiding citizens as sitting ducks in their ideological experiment? We all know the answer.

The Jan. 10 shooting was not the first time this kind of violence consumed the streets of north Seattle, of course. Democrat leaders have ceded the area to pimps, prostitutes and drug dealers who have created a hellscape for the people who live or work nearby. And the violence hasn’t stayed there. There was also a shooting in the Georgetown neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Two young men were shot during the suspected drive-by shooting.

“People are getting hurt, people are afraid to shop because they hear about the things going on in the neighborhood, and there are so many people around this business district that are working very hard to make this corridor better,” an area worker told KOMO News.

More from Jason Rantz: King County waited until Metro bus driver was killed before pretending to take safety seriously

Washington Democrats going after guns of you and I, not the criminals

Rather than address this crime crisis they created with permissive laws and policies going easy on criminals, including violent gang members, Washington Democrats in Olympia have so far introduced half a dozen bills that prevent law abiding citizens from carrying guns for protection.

Senate Bill 5098 expands the areas where guns cannot be carried and requires signs to say as much. It’s not so much that Democrats want to better advertise spots where violent criminals can target innocent, unarmed people. The end goal is to make the entire state of Washington a gun-free zone, presumably because Democrats don’t see the problem with the outlandish violence they’ve inflicted on innocent people in those very areas.

House Bill 1163, a companion to the Senate bill, institutes an unconstitutional permit on firearm purchases because when Democrats claimed it should not be onerous to enjoy a constitutional right — including contrived ones like abortion up until birth — they were lying. Other bills limit bulk purchases of ammunition, while placing more difficult restrictions on gun dealers to encourage them to close their business.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington Democrats’ attacks on gun rights are way worse than you think

We’re sitting ducks under Democrats

While Washington Democrats want to stop us from protecting ourselves with guns, they’re doing nothing meaningful to stop the actual people responsible for the violence.

Did the pimps in Seattle legally purchase their firearms? Would they have sought out a permit before acquiring their firearms? Upon realizing they’re in a gun-free zone, will they politely excuse themselves to bring their guns home to store in a safe storage container?

Obviously, pimps and other degenerate criminals won’t follow any of these laws. Ironically, if they get caught, they’ll get a prosecutor who won’t throw the book at them or a judge who will push them into restorative justice programs rather than jail. The few who will end up in jail will serve fewer years in jail because of the Democrats’ prison depopulation plan.

More from Jason Rantz: Outrage and disgust after Rep. Pramila Jayapal mocks victims of Los Angeles fires

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz