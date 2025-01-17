Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway, starting February 3rd!

Jan 17, 2025, 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Exciting news! It’s back for another year! As your pets keep showering you with unconditional love and making every day better, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, along with KIRO Newsradio, is giving you 11 more chances to win a Guardian Dog Pack! All you need to do is submit a photo of your pet in our Pet of the Month Sweepstakes showing off your furry companion. The Dog Pack could contain gift cards, treats, toys, grooming products, and more!

Enter your photo and complete our registration form below starting February 3rd, 2025 until December 31st, 2025. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month!

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is the original make your roof last company, we do it all from gutter repair, to cleaning, installation, and even Gutter Guard. Our Guardian Guarantee will give you peace of mind knowing the job is done right from the start. We’re committed to protecting your home. That’s why we always offer flexible financing for all of Guardians award winning services. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Guard your home today!

Click here to see Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation’s current specials: CLICK HERE to learn more. 

Speaking of pets, have you met the newest member of the Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation team? Meet Charlie, Guardian’s Certified “Woof” inspector!

 

Photos featuring children will not be approved for this particular sweepstakes. Pet photos only, please!

