CRIME BLOTTER

Using a forklift, thieves steal 2 ATMs in Wallingford credit union heist

Jan 27, 2025, 8:04 AM

wallingford atms forklift...

Stock image of activated cop lights responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking for suspects after two ATMs were ripped out of a credit union in the Wallingford neighborhood with a forklift.

The two ATMs were stolen from a Boeing Employees Credit Union at approximately 3 a.m. on Stone Way North and 44th in Wallingford, according to SPD Detective Brian Pritchard.

“Officers arrived, and they actually saw the forklift and three or four suspects,” Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio. “Suspects then immediately jumped in three different separate vehicles.”

The ATMs were placed into SUVs with a front loader, but as the suspects attempted their escape from the police, one of the ATMs fell out of the vehicle into the street. The suspects scattered in three separate directions, according to SPD.

“One ATM they were able to actually get away with,” Pritchard added. “The second ATM, they actually dropped and didn’t have time to take.”

Using an SPD vehicle, officers were able to drag the left-behind ATM back to the Wallingford credit union.

Investigators are currently looking for three to four suspects. So far, no arrests have been made. It’s not known how much money was stolen from the credit union, as of this reporting.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of 13-year-old Everett boy

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

3 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen Booberry Matcha? Kitten stolen from Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

3 hours ago

ballard murder...

Frank Sumrall

20-year-old arrested for Ballard murder, the city’s second homicide of 2025

A suspect in a Ballard homicide case was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SWAT.

8 hours ago

everett cold case...

Frank Sumrall

DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in 1989 Everett cold case murder of Mary Ann Daniels

A former Everett resident was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday in connection a 36-year-old cold case, the murder of Mary Ann Daniels in 1989.

12 hours ago

nigerian pandemic fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Nigerian pandemic fraud: Man sentenced for stealing thousands of identities, millions of dollars

A Nigerian man was sentenced after he pled guilty to defrauding programs of millions of dollars intended for aid during the pandemic.

13 hours ago

drug trafficking lakewood...

Frank Sumrall

Lakewood drug kingpin sentenced to 10 years for helming multi-state drug trafficking ring

A Lakewood resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison after law enforcement determined he was leading a South Puget Sound drug trafficking organization.

14 hours ago

