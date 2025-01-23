Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brandi Carlile earns first Oscar nom for Elton John documentary

Jan 23, 2025, 12:50 PM

brandi carlile...

Brandi Carlile performs during the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting at WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Stephen Brashear, Getty Images)

(Photo: Stephen Brashear, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Included in the flurry of Oscar nominations Thursday morning was Maple Valley native Brandi Carlile and her song “Never Too Late.”

Her song, which she wrote alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, was made for the documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late.” It was nominated in the Original Song category alongside two songs from “Emilia Pérez,” a song from “The Six Triple Eight” and a song from “Sing Sing.”

More on Oscars 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads Oscar nominations with 13, setting record for a non-English language film

Despite an accolade-filled career that includes 11 Grammy Awards (and 28 total nominations) and two Emmy Awards over the last two decades, this is Carlile’s first Oscar nomination.

“I’m having a hard time fathoming, let alone explaining to anybody what it feels like to be Oscar nominated alongside my greatest heroes of all time for something so meaningful,” Carlile said on social media following the Academy Award nominations. “I honestly can’t imagine a higher honor.”

More on Brandi Carlile: WA artists took center stage at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards

The song, a duet sung by Carlile and John, happens to be John’s fifth Oscar nomination. He won for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” at the 1995 Academy Awards before winning his second for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” at the 2020 Oscars. His other two nominations were for songs also made for “The Lion King.”

“It’s an incredible honour to receive this Oscar nomination for ‘Never Too Late,’ alongside my collaborators Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt,” John wrote on social media. “Thank you to the Academy for this nomination and to everyone who helped bring this beautiful song to the world.”

Jason Rantz on the 2025 Oscars: ‘Emilia Perez’ soars with Oscar nods, but woke progressives undermine its appeal

The Academy Awards ceremony is happening March 2, starting at 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ABC while also being simultaneously available on Hulu.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Entertainment News

brandi carlile...

Frank Sumrall

Brandi Carlile earns first Oscar nom for Elton John documentary

Included in the flurry of Oscar nominations Thursday morning was Maple Valley native Brandi Carlile and her song "Never Too Late."

4 hours ago

oscar nominations...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Emilia Pérez’ leads Oscar nominations with 13, setting record for a non-English language film

Jacques Audiard’s "Emilia Pérez," a Spanish-language, French-made film, dominated the Oscar nominations with 13.

9 hours ago

An Amtrak train with 157 passengers on board demolished this semi truck that was stuck on the track...

Tom Brock

Amtrak train hits semitruck stuck on the tracks in Auburn

An Amtrak train crushed the cab of a semi truck in Auburn Saturday, after the vehicle got stuck at a railroad crossing.

5 days ago

David Lynch appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo: Jordan Strauss...

Associated Press

David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ dies at 78

David Lynch, the filmmaker celebrated for his uniquely dark vision in projects including "Twin Peaks" died at the age of 78.

7 days ago

Photo: Elias Montiel of CF Pachuca controls the ball under pressure from Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bel...

James Lynch

FIFA fan zones will bring soccer to every corner of Washington

Preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle got a big boost Tuesday morning with the announcement of nine cities that will host FIFA fan zones.

9 days ago

golden globe...

Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio and The Associated Press

Seattle native Jean Smart wins second Golden Globe amid big night for ‘Emilia Perez,’ ‘The Brutalist’

Seattle native Jean Smart won her second Golden Globe in three years for best performance by a female actor in a television series.

17 days ago

Brandi Carlile earns first Oscar nom for Elton John documentary