Burgermaster to close its original location in Seattle after 73 years

Burgermaster announced Wednesday it will close its original location in Seattle’s University District neighborhood at the end of February after being open for about 73 years.

The company made the announcement in a statement published on Facebook.

“After 73 incredible years, it is with a heavy heart that we announce our impending closure of our University District Burgermaster location at the end of February,” Burgermaster’s statement read. “Built in 1952, this was the very first Burgermaster, and it has been an enduring cornerstone of Seattle’s history, serving countless students, families and visitors over the decades.”

KIRO Newsradio Resident Historian Feliks Banel first reported the news in his own Facebook post earlier this week. He stated he spoke to Burgermaster CEO Alex Jensen, who is the third generation in his family to be involved with the chain. His grandfather, Phil Jensen, opened that first restaurant location in 1952.

The reason for the closure is because they don’t own the land where the location sits and it, along with a number of parcels of land that includes the boarded-up Safeway next door to the west, is being bundled up for a new mixed-use development, Banel explained.

Alex Jensen told Banel that 80% of the company’s current employees will get jobs at other Burgermaster locations, which currently are located in Bellevue, Mill Creek, Mount Vernon and along Aurora Avenue in Seattle.

Burgermaster’s future includes the new Issaquah location

Looking toward the future, Alex Jensen touted the XXX in Issaquah they’re excited about having taken over.

Banel talked to Alex Jensen about that project last year and the CEO said the company is doing a comprehensive remodel of that XXX building, including undoing some more recent changes to the interior. Specifically, they are restoring portions of the former drive-in that had been converted to office space at some point in the past few decades.

“When they built those offices, it looks like they were pretty careful to leave all of the infrastructure in place,” Alex Jensen told KIRO Newsradio. “I had heard rumors that the original owners kind of wanted to preserve the opportunity for somebody to come back and do this at some point.”

Alex Jensen also said the XXX originally was a classic drive-in restaurant where servers took orders from customers while those customers parked under an awning and sat in their vehicles. That covered area where customers are served in their cars, Jensen explained, is called “the ramp.”

The original ramp is still there, Alex Jensen told KIRO Newsradio, and it’s in good shape. Burgermaster’s remodeling work will restore the look and function of the original ramp, Jensen added.

Alex Jensen also told Banel the company plans to open another new location. But he declined to say where that is yet.

