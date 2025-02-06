The Bonneville/KSL Podcast series “Unsolved Histories: What Happened to Flight 293?,” produced and hosted by KIRO Newsradio Resident Historian Feliks Banel, has inspired the creation of bipartisan bills in the U.S. House and Senate. If passed, the new legislation would recognize and support the families of hundreds of military members missing in dozens of non-combat plane crashes since World War II.

As early as Friday, Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, will introduce the “Flight 293 Remembrance Act.” Murray is a senior member and former chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, while Sullivan is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Washington Democratic U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, will introduce companion legislation in the House.

Episode 1 of ‘Unsolved Histories’ is called ‘Brothers:’ Flight 293 never arrived at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska

Episode 2 is called ‘The Wreckage:’ Finding a haunting memento after the 1963 plane crash

What the Flight 293 Remembrance Act is expected to accomplish

A press statement from Murray’s office explained one of the bill’s core tenets, recognizing those members of the military classified as “Missing Not In Action” (M-NIA):

Since World War II, hundreds of military personnel have been classified as “Missing Not In Action” (M-NIA) following non-combat plane crashes — and unlike the families of those classified as “Missing in Action” (MIA), who receive regular updates from the Department of Defense (DoD) and invitations to remembrance events, M-NIA families have long been left unsupported and excluded from these resources. The lack of a formal recognition system for M-NIA servicemembers has resulted in these families being denied the public acknowledgment, memorials, and support services they deserve. The bipartisan Flight 293 Remembrance Act seeks to correct these disparities by ensuring that the sacrifices of M-NIA servicemembers are properly recognized, their families receive essential support, and they are included in remembrance efforts.

The news release from Washington’s Democratic senator also highlighted other portions of the Flight 293 bill, including the creation of a database recording non-combat plane crashes.

The Flight 293 Remembrance Act would mandate that the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) create a publicly accessible database documenting all non-combat military plane crashes, ensuring the preservation of the names, ranks, and service details of those who perished in these incidents.

This legislation also directs the DoD to enhance resources for families of military personnel who have been classified as “Missing Not in Action,” ensuring they are informed of available support services and connected to peer support networks.

Furthermore, the bill requires the DoD to submit regular reports to Congress, evaluating the effectiveness of these efforts, gathering family feedback, and making recommendations for improving support.

Legislators speak out about the bill inspired by Flight 293

“For far too long, the U.S. government has treated the families of servicemembers who went missing in non-combat plane crashes differently — denying them the communication, acknowledgement, and public support that other families of missing servicemembers receive,” Murray said in a press statement. “It’s long past time to fix this and at least provide federal recognition for families who lost loved ones in tragic accidents like Flight 293. Our legislation would ensure that the service of our fallen heroes is commemorated and that their families receive the recognition and assistance they deserve—I’ll be working hard to get this commonsense bipartisan solution across the finish line.”

Sullivan said that military members who don’t die in combat deserve to have their sacrifices recognized as well.

“Our brave men and women in uniform encounter risks to their lives when carrying out their day-to-day duties for our country, even when not in combat or in a warzone,” Sullivan said in his statement to the media. “American service members killed in these kinds of non-combat circumstances, like the tragic crash of Flight 293 in 1963, deserve to have their service and sacrifice recognized and honored by a grateful nation.”

All Over the Map: Final hours for the last Sears in Washington

Strickland noted that this legislation will recognize the sacrifices made by the people who were on that plane.

“This bill will help families get the recognition and assistance they need when their loved one is lost in a tragic, non-combat plane crash,” Strickland said in her statement.

The “Flight 293 Remembrance Act” has already been endorsed by the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the National Military Family Association (NMFA), and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).

“(TAPS) is honored to support the Flight 293 Remembrance Act and thanks Senators Murray and Sullivan for introducing this significant legislation, which seeks to recognize families of service members lost or missing from non-combat military plane crashes,” TAPS President and Founder Bonnie Carroll’s statement reads.

What is the ‘Unsolved Histories’ podcast?

The “Unsolved Histories” podcast, which was released last October, tells the story of Flight 293, a civilian airliner that was chartered by the U.S. military and crashed into the Gulf of Alaska on June 3, 1963. The Northwest Airlines DC-7C took off from McChord Air Force Base in Pierce County and was headed to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska when it ran into trouble. All 101 aboard were killed, and the cause of the crash was never determined.

Perhaps worst of all, no bodies were ever recovered. In the aftermath of the tragedy, surviving loved ones of the 58 active duty servicemembers on board Flight 293 were essentially forgotten because of Defense Department policies, and have been ever since.

Episode 3 is called ‘Best Friends:’ ‘Jody has always stayed with me’ after 1963 crash

Episode 4 is called ‘Scuttlebutt:’ One theory is friendly fire brought down Flight 293

With critical assistance from Tonja Anderson-Dell, the Flight 293 podcast highlighted the systemic disparities between how families of “Missing in Action” service members are treated in comparison to Flight 293 families and other families of those lost under similar non-combat circumstances.

Anderson-Dell, whose grandfather was lost on a similar military flight in Alaska in 1952, has been working to recognize and support these forgotten families for 25 years. She founded a non-profit called Honored Bound to document the dozens of missing aircraft and advocate for the families of those missing.

“I’m really at a loss for words,” Anderson-Dell said when she learned of the forthcoming legislation. “I’m just happy that a senator actually listens. I’m speechless.”

“This is fantastic news,” Greg Barrowman, who lost his 17-year-old brother, U.S. Army Private Bruce Barrowman, on Flight 293, said. Barrowman has led efforts to commemorate Flight 293, including a private fundraising campaign that resulted in a privately-funded monument dedicated at Tahoma National Cemetery on the 60th anniversary of the crash.

Unsolved Histories: What Happened to Flight 293? is a production of KSL Podcasts, a division of Bonneville International, in association with Rhapsody Voices. The production team includes Feliks Banel, Aaron Mason, Trent Sell, Josh Tilton and Vice President of Podcasting for Bonneville International and KSL Podcasts Sheryl Worsley.

Owner speaks out: Historic Merchant’s Café in Seattle will re-open after renovations

Contributing: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest