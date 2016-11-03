Join KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, Treehouse, and Carter Subaru for the 35th year of Holiday Magic, and help provide holiday gifts for more than 6,500 children in Foster Care statewide.

How you can help:

You can simply donate today

You can participate in our Holiday Magic Auction December 6th – 13th where we have 16 exciting auction items ready for you to bid on!

OR, you can call in to our Holiday Magic Call Center on December 13th (6am-7pm) to speak with one of our call center volunteers. December 13th only we'll be announcing fun items our donors could receive if they call in quickly enough! Incentives items will be limited so you'll need to act fast. Incentive items include gift cards, game tickets, merchandise and more!

More about December 13th, our day of giving to Treehouse – On Wednesday, December 13th KIRO Newsradio will have a 13 hours of stories, guests and reasons to give to Treehouse this holiday season. So tune in December 13th and in the days to come with more information!

What your support means: While we all share the joy of the holidays with loved ones, many kids in foster care are facing the season without their parents, brothers, and sisters. The Treehouse Holiday Magic program helps make the holidays brighter for children and youth in foster care and helps provide support for additional Treehouse programs and services provided throughout the year.

Take a peek at Colleen O’Brien’s tour of the Treehouse store here and see how your contributions support the mission of Treehouse.

