Cliff Mass talks about snow in the Seattle area

University of Washington Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass says there’s “potential” for up to an inch of Seattle snow.

“We know that it’s going to be cold. We’re going to stay in this cold situation — not super deluxe cold for most of Western Washington. Temperatures in the 30s. But the place that has the coldest air is in the Northwest, where cold air is coming out from the Frasier River Valley to Bellingham and out that way. They’re getting arctic air up there and quite a bit of snow in some places,” Mass explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

He says the next chance of some snow is Monday night because of low temperatures moving down the coast.

More snow heading to Seattle area? Yup

Cliff Mass warns that in “Seattle, Tacoma, near Puget Sound, there could be a dusting into half an inch, maybe an inch in some locations a little bit away from the water.”

“After the commute time, there’s going to be some light snow moving into Western Washington, and that’s pretty sure. It’s going to be hit and miss. Some places may get a half an inch or an inch, and other places just a dusting. But there is another chance for snow tonight,” Mass explained.

Mass notes that the snow will increase as you go into Bellevue and into some of the high elevations. But if you’re expecting a lot of snow, he says “we’re running out of time.”

“It is extremely rare to get any significant snow here in Western Washington lowlands past roughly the third week of February. So the probability goes way down, and the latest that we’ve gotten any significant snow was the first week of March. So, you know, we don’t have much time,” he said.

