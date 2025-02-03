Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ | WEEKDAYS FROM 3 P.M. - 7 P.M. ON AM 770 KTTH

Cliff Mass talks about snow in the Seattle area

Feb 3, 2025, 3:00 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm

Seattle snow...

Seattle could see an inch of snow as the week progresses, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. (Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

(Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

University of Washington Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass says there’s “potential” for up to an inch of Seattle snow.

“We know that it’s going to be cold. We’re going to stay in this cold situation — not super deluxe cold for most of Western Washington. Temperatures in the 30s. But the place that has the coldest air is in the Northwest, where cold air is coming out from the Frasier River Valley to Bellingham and out that way. They’re getting arctic air up there and quite a bit of snow in some places,” Mass explained on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

He says the next chance of some snow is Monday night because of low temperatures moving down the coast.

More from Jason Rantz: Teacher gives students script to send lawmakers to oppose in-person voting bill

More snow heading to Seattle area? Yup

Cliff Mass warns that in “Seattle, Tacoma, near Puget Sound, there could be a dusting into half an inch, maybe an inch in some locations a little bit away from the water.”

“After the commute time, there’s going to be some light snow moving into Western Washington, and that’s pretty sure. It’s going to be hit and miss. Some places may get a half an inch or an inch, and other places just a dusting. But there is another chance for snow tonight,” Mass explained.

Mass notes that the snow will increase as you go into Bellevue and into some of the high elevations. But if you’re expecting a lot of snow, he says “we’re running out of time.”

“It is extremely rare to get any significant snow here in Western Washington lowlands past roughly the third week of February. So the probability goes way down, and the latest that we’ve gotten any significant snow was the first week of March. So, you know, we don’t have much time,” he said.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz | Weekdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH

Photo: State Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, argued on behalf of Democrats for a new bill....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats’ bill lets schools withhold sexual assault, other crimes from parents for 48 hours

A new bill by House Democrats allows schools withhold from parents whether or not their child was sexually assaulted or otherwise victimized on campus for up to 48 hours.

6 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: DEI and airplane pilots

When you walk onto an airplane, is there something you want the pilot to look like? Jason Rantz & Jake Skorheim do. Click to find out what it is on a brand new Double Shot. ☕☕ Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand […]

6 hours ago

Seattle snow...

Jason Rantz

Cliff Mass talks about snow in the Seattle area

UW Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass says we could get up to an inch of Seattle snow after tonight's commute.

9 hours ago

Image: Fort Vancouver High School in Vancouver, Washington, can be seen in a recent photo. The two ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Teacher gives students script to send lawmakers to oppose in-person voting bill

A Fort Vancouver High School teacher offered students an assignment to contact lawmakers and oppose a bill returning the state to in-person voting.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Prank “sex class” flyer in school bathroom sparks shocking reaction!

A sex toys flyer promoting a “D***o Safety” class posted in the boys’ bathroom at Bethel High School in Spanaway shocked students. How one parent reacted to what turned out to be a prank proved rather eye-opening. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or […]

3 days ago

Photo: ICE Seattle arrests Rubi Jeronimo Cruz in Seattle....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: ICE Seattle just nabbed dangerous criminals, but liberal Seattle media remains mostly mum

You'd think nabbing dangerous criminals would generate news coverage. But not when ICE Seattle is involved.

3 days ago

Cliff Mass talks about snow in the Seattle area