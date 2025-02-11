Close
KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Deputies livid as King County Captain posts virulently anti-Trump post

Feb 11, 2025, 6:01 AM | Updated: 6:22 am

a king county sheriff's deputy in uniform...

A King County Sheriff's Office Captain inspired ire from deputies upset with an unhinged anti-Trump post. (Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

(Photo: Jason Rantz, KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Captain Jaime Deer, a transgender male and a Department of Justice (DOJ) subject matter expert, allegedly posted an unhinged, hyper-political Facebook rant that has deputies concerned about whether they can fairly serve under his leadership. Just as bad, they argued a double standard because if they ever posted something as offensive about Joe Biden or a Democratic cause, they feel they’d face serious consequences.

In a screenshot of the post, shared with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, Deer goes on a tirade against supporters of former President Donald Trump. He rants, in part:

Well, all the work I have assisted DOJ with over the years for building and engaging relationships with the transgender community has ended due to the new Executive Orders.

To all of you who think this is OK and that Trump was worth the vote, just remove yourself from my Facebook friends list. If you support this transphobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic POS, then our differences are too much for me to tolerate.

The post is a stunning and incredibly inappropriate declaration from someone in a leadership position within the sheriff’s office. If a deputy expresses support for Trump or any conservative policies, will they be labeled a “POS” by their own captain? How can anyone expect fair treatment from a leader who makes it clear he has zero tolerance for half the country’s political beliefs?

More from Jason Rantz: Washington superintendent Chris Reykdal declares war on female athletes

What does the KCSO have to say about the unhinged anti-Trump post?

Deer, with zero self-awareness, claims that humans do better when we “build an understanding and tolerance for those different than ourselves.” That’s rich, considering he just told an entire political faction that they’re bigoted garbage.

“Being gay, non-binary, transgender, black, Hispanic, a woman, Jewish is not a choice. Being a hateful, bigoted a*****e is. I am done with the cult of Trump,” he wrote.

When asked about the post by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, a KCSO spokesperson simply replied, “We are aware of this and reviewing internally.”

A second screenshot shared with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH compared Trump to Hitler.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle Children’s Hospital pauses trans surgeries on minors thanks to Trump admin.

The Left can say whatever they want — conservatives get fired

If a deputy had posted something even remotely critical of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party or any progressive movement, they would be fired — or, at the very least, seriously disciplined. This isn’t hypothetical.

The KCSO has a well-documented history of punishing employees for expressing political views — as long as they are conservative.

Just ask the detective who was fired after posting memes critical of the violent BLM riots in 2020. According to KOMO News, Brown was investigated for “violating the department’s social media policy” and ultimately terminated. Where was the concern about tolerance and understanding then? The post was made during the heart of the anti-police rallies and riots. Yet the investigation found that the detective exhibited a “callous disregard” for the “racial inequality message of the Black Lives Matter movement.” A month later, a captain was given a one-day suspension for a social media post that sparked outcry for being insensitive.

But when it comes to leftist activism, will KCSO leadership look the other way?

Deer isn’t some random street cop — he’s a high-ranking captain with the department. By posting something so openly partisan and aggressive, he’s sending a clear message: Trump supporters in the department are not welcome.

Violating KCSO Policy — will there be consequences?

Deer’s post appears to violate the very same social media policies used to justify punishing deputies perceived to be espousing conservative views. The KCSO policy explicitly states that employees must maintain professionalism and avoid conduct that could bring the department into disrepute. A captain calling supporters of the sitting U.S. president a “POS” is the very definition of inappropriate. One deputy said colleagues are calling this a hostile environment.

There’s a general feeling amongst deputies who reached out to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that KCSO isn’t going to meaningfully punish Deer because he took on the “right” opinion.

King County Executive Dow Constantine has made it clear that leftist activists get a free pass while conservatives are muzzled or driven out. The leadership at KCSO is almost certainly aligned with Deer’s worldview, meaning there will be no investigation, no discipline and no consequences.

Deputies are right to be concerned

What happens the next time a deputy is up for a promotion, and the deciding factor is whether they lean left or right? Can a Trump-supporting officer expect fair treatment if their commanding officer believes they’re a “bigoted a*****e” just for how they vote?

Deputies serve the public regardless of political beliefs. They should be able to trust that their leadership will judge them based on merit — not whether they support or oppose Trump. Deer’s post makes it clear that may no longer be the case in King County.

If leadership doesn’t take this seriously, they’re making it clear that only one ideology is tolerated in the department — and with 90 open positions in a desperately understaffed department, that’s a serious problem.

Jason Rantz

