The University of Washington (UW) campus hosted another virulently antisemitic hate rally and march. This time, students celebrated Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel. Since the UW antisemitism crisis is not being taken seriously on campus, the Trump administration must move swiftly to investigate and, if appropriate, sanction.

“We say glory to our martyrs. Glory to the resistance. We salute the prisoners and the people,” a speaker declared before chanting with the crowd.

“Yahya Sinwar, you set the bar! Yahya Sinwar, you left a scar,” antisemites chanted while classes were underway nearby.

As is typically the case, the UW administration didn’t seem to mind the hate rally.

What did the UW have to say about the hate rally?

The hate rally generated nearly 100 attendees, many of whom were hiding behind masks to protect their identities. The event was hosted by the hate group Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return UW (SUPER UW). The group was suspended as a student club last year after the UW investigated it for vandalism, and other student handbook policy violations associated with previous antisemitic activism. But a suspension as a register student organization does not mean they cannot continue to organize.

A UW spokesperson condemned the rally in a statement to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. But the UW could not be bothered to publicly and proactively condemn it with a statement campus-wide.

“We understand that chants and signs during a protest on Wednesday evening were deeply hurtful to many, particularly members of the Jewish community on our campus and beyond. While the First Amendment protects such speech and the university must uphold protesters’ right to speak, we absolutely condemn the celebration of violent organizations and individuals that was on display, and is not representative of the UW or its students,” Victor Balta stated.

But this is hardly the sentiment expressed by the UW administration following action by the Trump administration. They’re making it clear where they stand when Jews are the victims of the UW’s antisemitic campus climate.

Here’s why UW should be investigated by the Trump administration

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began to target violent criminal illegal immigrants, UW’s outgoing President Ana Marie Cauce offered a statement to the campus. She wanted to address the “anger and fear for many in our community.” She even offered “resources for undocumented students,” though didn’t acknowledge the reality of who is being targeted for deportation.

Did Jewish students get any such sympathy after this latest hate rally? No, of course not, because antisemitism at UW is not taken seriously. Indeed, Jews were left to worry about their own safety after the UW allowed students and outsiders to illegally erect an encampment that called for the eradication of the only Jewish state.

The idea that there would be any proactive support after a hate rally celebrating Sinwar is out of the question. It’s precisely why the Trump administration must investigate UW.

UW antisemitism may finally be taken seriously — just not in Seattle

The Trump administration’s new executive order against antisemitism is a critical tool in holding universities like the UW accountable for their blatant failure to protect Jewish students. It’s time for the federal government to review the last year’s worth of antisemitism at UW.

The executive order enables federal agencies to investigate and withhold funding from institutions that tolerate antisemitic harassment. Given UW’s history of inaction—allowing student organizations like SUPER UW to promote antisemitism even after suspension—this university must be investigated. If federal dollars are flowing to a school that permits the open celebration of Yahya Sinwar, there must be consequences. The Biden administration didn’t levy punishments against the UW for the antisemitic encampment and was silent as Jewish students were terrorized.

The left-wing administration has allowed antisemitic hate rallies to fester, featuring chants glorifying Hamas terrorists and celebrating violence against Jews. Yet, when it comes to other groups, the administration bends over backward to offer resources and support. The UW must be held accountable.

