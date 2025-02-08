Close
LOCAL NEWS

Carport fire in Parkland investigated as possible arson

Feb 8, 2025, 2:11 PM

Investigators are working to determine whether this carport fire that spread to a house was intentionally set. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Dept.)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

Authorities are investigating a fire in Parkland that destroyed a carport, an SUV and a boat and spread to a nearby house.

The woman who lives there believes the fire was deliberately set.

The flames broke out around 9:15 Friday morning, at a home on 128th Street S., about a half block west of Pacific Avenue.

Firefighters from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue made it to the scene in time to keep it from doing significant damage to the house.  But it did spread to the home’s exterior and did some minor damage to the interior.

Pierce County deputies also responded to the fire.

In a body cam video posted on Facebook, a deputy can be heard asking if everyone made it out of the house safely.

A woman who said she lives at the house immediately announced her suspicion that the fire was arson.

“That’s arson,” she said in audio captured on the deputy’s body cam. “I know it is.”

She claimed someone in the neighborhood had intentionally set the carport ablaze.

The deputy can be heard making sure no one was still inside the home.

“Do you live here?” he said.

“Yes,” she replied.

“Was anyone else inside there?” the deputy inquired.

“No.  Me and my son and the dogs are out.”

The fire was contained to the two vehicles and a canvas-covered structure, despite the huge flames that shot into the air.

Investigators say they were able to quickly knock down the flames, with minor extension into the home.

The Red Cross is helping three adults and two dogs who lived there find places to stay.

No one was injured in the fire.

