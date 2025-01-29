Consumers with this product can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.
More national recalls: FDA bans red dye No. 3 from foods
Jan 29, 2025, 11:35 AM | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 9:04 am
(Photo: Jakub Porzycki, Getty Images)
Frito-Lay is recalling more bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips after the FDA increased the product’s risk classification to the highest level.
A limited number of 13-oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk, meaning anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.
“If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” Frito-Lay said in a press release regarding the recall. “Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.”
More product recalls: Over 120 Washington stores part of major meat, poultry recall due to listeria concerns
The affected chips were sold in Oregon and Washington. As of Wednesday, no allergic reactions have been reported. No other flavors of Lay’s chips, or any other products from Frito-Lay, were affected.
The recalled chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of Feb. 11, with manufacturing codes “6462307xx” or “6463307xx.” These chips were available to the public as early as November 3, 2024.
According to representatives with Frito-Lay, the recalled product has been removed from the marketplace.
Butter safe than sorry: FDA recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of Costco product
On Dec. 13, Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled more than 6,000 bags of 13 oz. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to undeclared milk. But, by Jan. 27, the FDA classified the issue as a Class 1 recall. A Class 1 recall is defined as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.
The FDA uses classifications to indicate the “degree of health hazard” of the product in question.
Consumers with this product can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.
More national recalls: FDA bans red dye No. 3 from foods
Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.
If there is any doubt about how happy Shon Barnes is to be the Seattle Police Department's new chief, the doubt ends now.
3 hours ago
A judge has ordered a man suspected of stabbing a teenage boy in Snohomish County earlier this month to remain in jail with bail set at $2 million.
4 hours ago
WSDOT is facilitating a few off-ramp closures Thursday night that could have you rearranging your commute or evening plans.
5 hours ago
How will mass deportations affect industries using migrant workers, especially here in Washington?
6 hours ago
A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.
7 hours ago
Seattle-based aviation analyst John Nance, a long-time commercial pilot and aviation expert, told KIRO Newsradio Thursday that there is "never a single cause" of aviation accidents.
10 hours ago
Deciding when it's time for senior living can be challenging. However, a senior living community can be a positive step toward ensuring safety, health and happiness.
Safeway and Albertson’s launched the Nourishing Neighbors program to ensure everyone has access to nourishing food every day.
Billings Middle School’s curriculum is distinctively centered on social justice, preparing students to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Water damage stands as one of the most common and costly claims that homeowners face, accounting for nearly a quarter of all homeowners insurance claims.
The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is hosting a tree-planting fundraiser, helping create a sustainable future for local communities, wildlife and the planet.
Home Comfort Alliance recommends ways to create a home that embodies comfort, health, efficiency and environmental impact.