Frito-Lay is recalling more bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips after the FDA increased the product’s risk classification to the highest level.

A limited number of 13-oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk, meaning anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

“If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” Frito-Lay said in a press release regarding the recall. “Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.”

The affected chips were sold in Oregon and Washington. As of Wednesday, no allergic reactions have been reported. No other flavors of Lay’s chips, or any other products from Frito-Lay, were affected.

The recalled chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of Feb. 11, with manufacturing codes “6462307xx” or “6463307xx.” These chips were available to the public as early as November 3, 2024.

According to representatives with Frito-Lay, the recalled product has been removed from the marketplace.

On Dec. 13, Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled more than 6,000 bags of 13 oz. Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to undeclared milk. But, by Jan. 27, the FDA classified the issue as a Class 1 recall. A Class 1 recall is defined as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.

The FDA uses classifications to indicate the “degree of health hazard” of the product in question.

Consumers with this product can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

