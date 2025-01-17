Good Samaritan saves elderly person after they drove into Lake Stevens

An elderly driver unintentionally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, only to be rescued by a good Samaritan nearby before any first responders could arrive.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on the lake’s north cove. According to responding fire personnel, the bystander immediately jumped into the lake while calling 911 for assistance after the car entered the water.

Just after 8 PM in elderly driver drove into Lake Stevens North Cove unintentionally. A good Samaritan jumped in the water while calling 911. The driver is safe. More info to come soon. pic.twitter.com/ETZH7UyLJS — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) January 17, 2025

Once fire crews arrived, they gave the driver first aid and medical attention before determining the driver was OK.

