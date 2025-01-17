Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Good Samaritan saves elderly person after they drove into Lake Stevens

Jan 17, 2025, 5:53 AM | Updated: 5:55 am

lake stevens good samaritan...

The good Samaritan atop the vehicle aiding the situation as fire personnel try to remove the elderly driver from the sinking vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An elderly driver unintentionally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, only to be rescued by a good Samaritan nearby before any first responders could arrive.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on the lake’s north cove. According to responding fire personnel, the bystander immediately jumped into the lake while calling 911 for assistance after the car entered the water.

Study: Drivers in Burien, Lake Stevens among worst in Washington

Once fire crews arrived, they gave the driver first aid and medical attention before determining the driver was OK.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

truck taco bell graham...

Frank Sumrall

Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham

A truck driver crashed into a Taco Bell in Graham Thursday, causing one person to be transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered.

47 minutes ago

lake stevens good samaritan...

Frank Sumrall

Good Samaritan saves elderly person after they drove into Lake Stevens

An elderly driver unintentionally drove into Lake Stevens Thursday evening only to be rescued by a good Samaritan nearby.

1 hour ago

Image: The exterior of the original Burgermaster in Seattle can be seen from the parking lot on Tue...

Steve Coogan

Burgermaster to close its original location in Seattle after 73 years

Burgermaster announced Wednesday it will close its original location in Seattle's University District at the end of February.

2 hours ago

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank....

James Lynch

New Pierce County sheriff puts emphasis on drug trafficking

There is a new Pierce County sheriff in town. Keith Swank, 56, was formally sworn in Wednesday, reports KIRO Newsradio.

12 hours ago

Photo: A damaged ballot drop box is displayed during a news conference at the Multnomah County Elec...

MyNorthwest Staff with Wire Reports

‘We need your help’: FBI releases details on metal compounds used to spark PNW ballot box fires

The devices used to spark three ballot drop box fires in the Pacific Northwest during the 2024 election were made of a "very volatile mix" of thermite and scrap metal, FBI agents said Thursday.

12 hours ago

Image: Guns and gun racks can be seen at Lynnwood Gun in Lynnwood....

Matt Markovich

State Senate bill with new gun-free zones in parks, where kids are present moves ahead

Washington lawmakers revised a gun-free-zones bill that would have prohibited firearms and weapons in most locations where kids are present.

14 hours ago

Good Samaritan saves elderly person after they drove into Lake Stevens